F1 tests, Test 2 Day 1: Contrasting fortunes for Ferrari, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton's afternoon test session stopped along with his Mercedes after he suffered a power unit failure on day two in Barcelona

Ferrari offered the first real vision of the pace of its 2020 car when it came to the front of the test timesheets, but Mercedes suffered its first major winter strike after the W11 broke down.

Lewis Hamilton was only 14 laps in his afternoon run when an & # 39; oil pressure anomaly & # 39; He turned off his Mercedes engine as a precaution.

The world champions did not return to the track while investigating the problem and meant that they finished the penultimate day of the tests with an unusually low count of 61 laps.

However, they are still the team that has published the fastest times so far in Barcelona in general towards the last day of Friday, although Ferrari rose to second place on the combined time sheet on Thursday with its best winter moment.

A race with the fastest C5 tires for Sebastian Vettel in the morning produced a better time of 1: 16,841. However, in the same complex, Mercedes was 1.1s faster last week.

Sebastian Vettel managed to extract his Ferrari from the gravel during the tests in Barcelona after turning the second day.

However, Ferrari combined that headline time with a long and reliable race when Vettel completed his last day in the car before the Australian GP with 145 laps.

Pierre Gasly was second to AlphaTauri after climbing the time table in the afternoon, with Lance Stroll third for the impressive Racing Point that is emerging to potentially lead the F1 midfield in Melbourne.

Max Verstappen completed only 31 laps in the morning session after running twice off the track, turning in the last chicane for the third time this winter and then running the RB16 into the gravel in turn five.

Vettel also turned, while Antonio Giovinazzi of Alfa Romeo crashed, in gusty conditions during the morning after a wet start. Valtteri Bottas also ran through the gravel and finished seventh fastest.

F1 time sheet: Test two, Day two

1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1: 16,841, 145 laps

2. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, +0.225, 139 laps

3, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, +0.277, 130 laps

4. Nicholas Latifi, Williams, +0.472, 160 laps

5. Lando Norris, McLaren, + 0.732, 113 laps

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +0.897, 31 laps

7. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, +1,144, 47 laps

8. Esteban Ocon, Renault, +1,172, 37 laps

9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, +1,384, 111 laps

10. Alex Albon, Red Bull, +1.552, 61 laps

11. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, +1.554, 59 laps

12. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, +2,829, 92 laps

13. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, +5,584, 14 laps

