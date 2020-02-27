F1 tests, Test 2 Day 1: Contrasting fortunes for Ferrari, Mercedes

%MINIFYHTML2615a06a980b6c4cd353ccdeaa76c93c11% %MINIFYHTML2615a06a980b6c4cd353ccdeaa76c93c12%









Lewis Hamilton's afternoon test session stopped along with his Mercedes after he suffered a power unit failure on day two in Barcelona

Ferrari offered the first real vision of the pace of its 2020 car when it came to the front of the test timesheets, but Mercedes suffered its first major winter strike after the W11 broke down.

Lewis Hamilton was only 14 laps in his afternoon run when an & # 39; oil pressure anomaly & # 39; He turned off his Mercedes engine as a precaution. Williams has also experienced engine related problems with his Mercedes unit.

The world champions did not return to the track while investigating the problem and meant that they finished the penultimate day of the tests with an unusually low count of 61 laps.

However, they are still the team that has published the fastest times so far in Barcelona in general towards the last day of Friday, although Ferrari rose to second place on the combined time sheet on Thursday with its best winter moment.

A race with the fastest C5 tires for Sebastian Vettel in the morning produced a better time of 1: 16,841. However, in the same complex, Mercedes was 1.1s faster last week.

1:50 Sebastian Vettel managed to extract his Ferrari from the gravel during the tests in Barcelona after turning the second day. Sebastian Vettel managed to extract his Ferrari from the gravel during the tests in Barcelona after turning the second day.

However, Ferrari combined that headline time with a long and reliable race when Vettel completed his last day in the car before the Australian GP with 145 laps.

"I think we are anticipating in recent days that we are not fast enough," Ferrari team manager Mattia Binotto told Sky F1. "Today, when we look at career simulations, we have not been the fastest."

"The season will be very long, so let's complete the test, let's see tomorrow with Charles (Leclerc), let's try to understand the car better and certainly address what needs to be done."

Racing Point is still news

Pierre Gasly was second to AlphaTauri after climbing the time table in the afternoon, with Lance Stroll third for the impressive Racing Point that is forming very competitively ahead of Melbourne. Stroll's fastest time was 0.3 seconds from Vettel's despite running harder tires.

"Our car looks pretty good compared to where we were a year ago," said Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer.

But he insisted that it was "an illusion,quot; to suggest that the new RP20, which the team admitted is based on last year's Mercedes winner of the title, could beat Ferrari in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen completed just 31 laps in the morning session after running twice off the track, spinning in the last chicane for the third time this winter and then running the RB16 into the gravel in turn five .

"The Red Bull looks a bit nervous on the verge of membership," said Ted Kravitz of Sky F1.

Karun Chandhok tweeted while looking at the cars on the track:

Enjoying my first day on the track this year! Mercedes looks incredibly balanced and easy to drive. Ferrari still looks heavy and carries a decent load of fuel. Red Bull looks a little nervous. Racing Point is clearly the best of midfield cars: the front is very sharp. # F12020 pic.twitter.com/B69FJL9rAp – Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) February 27, 2020

Vettel also turned, while Antonio Giovinazzi of Alfa Romeo crashed, in gusty conditions during the morning after a wet start. Valtteri Bottas also ran through the gravel and finished seventh fastest.

F1 time sheet: Test two, Day two

1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1: 16,841, 145 laps

2. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, +0.225, 139 laps

3, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, +0.277, 130 laps

4. Nicholas Latifi, Williams, +0.472, 160 laps

5. Lando Norris, McLaren, + 0.732, 113 laps

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +0.897, 31 laps

7. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, +1,144, 47 laps

8. Esteban Ocon, Renault, +1,172, 37 laps

9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, +1,384, 111 laps

10. Alex Albon, Red Bull, +1.552, 61 laps

11. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, +1.554, 59 laps

12. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, +2,829, 92 laps

13. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, +5,584, 14 laps

