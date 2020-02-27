Exited trade on the deadline, Tyson Jost revives that love feeling with Avs in the victory against Buffalo – Up News Info

Loyalty is one of the great illusions in professional sports, where the love between the team and the player is always conditional, always tenuous and never perfect.

For example: just 48 hours after not sending Tyson Jost out of Colorado on the exchange deadline, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar made him skate on the second line with J.T. Compher and Joonas Donskoi.

Jost responded to his opportunity with essential assistance in a goal from Compher that allowed Colorado to beat Buffalo 3-2 on Wednesday night. A younger man could have given up, go home and cry on his pillow.

"It's hard sometimes. I'm not going to sit down and say it wasn't difficult," Jost said. "There are many nights when you just ask:" Why? ""

With the result pending in the last nine minutes of the third period, Jost emerged with a scrum disc behind the Sabers' net and pushed him towards Donskoi, whose ingenious pass prepared Compher for the winner of the game.

Jost's name was whispered so often in the hours before the exchange deadline on Monday that his ears must still be burning. Yes, it was the tenth general pick in the 2016 draft. But that seems like it was a long time ago, right?

Jost, who had an apparent goal against Buffalo, had not put the disc on the net since November and settled next to the pet Bernie the St. Bernard in the doghouse.

"I have confidence in the player that I am," Jost insisted. His faith, however, has been severely tested.

The trade deadline passed without the world of Jost overturning. Not only is he still here, he is playing a key role while Colorado fights for first place in the Western Conference, while strikers Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri heal from an injury.

"Sometimes," said general manager Joe Sakic, "the best movements are the movements you don't make."

Only paychecks are safe in professional sports. Love is fickle. That's why cornerback Chris Harris must chase the green in the NFL free agency after bleeding orange and blue for nine seasons. Rockies' third baseman, Nolan Arenado, discovered by bad that his strong $ 260 million contract offered no guarantee that the team would surround him with talent to compete against the Dodgers.

There is no genuine loyalty in professional sports, only the survival of the fittest.

Although defender Erik Johnson is proud to be the oldest member of Avalanche, perhaps the most notable of his decade-long period in Denver has suffered nearly 300 losses without demanding an exchange or being abandoned during reconstruction.

"In professional sports, I think the ego gets in the way," Johnson told me in the latest edition of The Kickin & # 39; It with Kiz Podcast.

On the verge of his 32nd birthday, Johnson no longer works on the best defensive match. Your ice time is not what it was before. But the possibility of winning a Stanley Cup with the Avs has never been so temptingly good.

"What happens to many types of impact in professional sports is that you could lose some game time or not have as many opportunities as in the past." And you complain and you want to leave. But that's not how I'm connected, "said Johnson.

"I have set goals for myself and for the team … and we haven't reached them yet. So I have issues to finish and I want to do it here."

The Avs will go far in the playoffs since Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar can take them. However, this team will not survive the long postseason routine without Johnson and Jost doing the dirty work on which the championships are built.

And in professional sports, isn't that the true definition of a love job?