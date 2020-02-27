Everything you need to know about Guinea's contested surveys | Guinea News

%MINIFYHTML889285713a4e6a9e28b34a750c7edf2711% %MINIFYHTML889285713a4e6a9e28b34a750c7edf2712%

Voters in Guinea will go to the polls on Sunday to decide if they will adopt a new constitution and elect their members of parliament.

The constitutional referendum is deeply controversial, and critics call it a plot that would allow President Alpha Conde to seek another term.

%MINIFYHTML889285713a4e6a9e28b34a750c7edf2713% %MINIFYHTML889285713a4e6a9e28b34a750c7edf2714%

By the age of 81, who became the first democratically elected leader in Guinea in 2010, the changes will create a "modern constitution,quot; that will respond "to the needs of today's world."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML889285713a4e6a9e28b34a750c7edf2715% %MINIFYHTML889285713a4e6a9e28b34a750c7edf2716%

Since mid-October, protesters have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the modification of the constitution amid suspicions of the opposition that Count is maneuvering to seek a third term. At least 30 protesters were killed in the demonstrations, as well as a gendarme.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is in the draft text?

The government has argued that the 2010 constitution needs to be changed since it was approved under a transitional government after the military government.

The draft includes several progressive provisions, especially for women. It would prohibit female circumcision, for example, as well as minor and forced marriages.

No individual gender could constitute more than two thirds of the members of the government either.

Elsewhere, the new constitution would allow 18-year-olds to run for parliament. Currently, only 25-year-olds are eligible.

Count became president of Guinea in 2010 after the country's first democratic elections (File: Remy de la Mauviniere / AP Photo)

What is the controversy?

Both the 2010 constitution and the new constitution project limit the presidential terms to two terms. But a new constitution would mean a new republic, with the presidential counter reset to zero.

Count could run for president again despite the end of his second term.

The new constitution would limit a presidential term to six years, instead of the previous five years.

Count, whose second term runs out this year, has refused to rule out running again. In an interview with Le Figaro published on Wednesday, the octogenarian He suggested that he could look for a third term.

Why parliamentary polls?

Originally scheduled to be held in 2019, parliamentary elections have been delayed several times.

Opposition figures suspect that coupling the survey with the constitutional referendum is a way to attract more people to the polls.

The head of the electoral authority in Guinea, Amadou Salif Kebe, said in February that parliamentary elections had only been delayed due to technical and logistical problems.

Who is running?

Fiesta de Conde & # 39; s Rally of the Guinean People (RPG), which h53 years old in 114 seats National Assembly, is presenting candidates

Several small parties are doing the same, but the main opposition parties are boycotting the poll, condemning it as a "constitutional coup."

The boycott group includes the main opposition party, the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, which currently has 37 seats, as well as the 10-seat party of the Union of Republican Forces (UFR).

Parliamentary terms in Guinea, home to almost 13 million people, last five years.

What is on the ballot?

For the constitutional referendum, voters will receive a white ballot that says "YES,quot; and a red ballot that says "NO,quot;, according to information provided by the RPG.

Voters will then cast their vote in secret, discarding the unwanted sheet, before proceeding to another booth to vote in parliamentary elections.

People in Conakry walk in front of the posters that announce & # 39; Yes & # 39; to the referendum (John Wessels / AFP)

When do the polls open and how many can vote?

Some 7.7 million are registered to vote in the polls, according to the National Independent Electoral Commission of Guinea (CENI).

But the opposition, and the few international observers, distrust the electoral roll.

This week, the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) said it had trouble identifying 2.49 million people on the electoral roll, noting duplicate names and people who had died.

The polls open at 7 a.m. (07:00 GMT) and close at 6 p.m. (18:00 GMT) on Sunday, according to the president of CENI, Amadou Salif Kebe.

He added that the results would be announced "as soon as possible,quot; and estimated that the process could take up to a week.