Eva Marcille shares a photo since she was just a child and fans can't stop praising her beauty

Eva Marcille shared a photo on her social media account when she was just a child. She told fans that she wanted to be Lisa Turtle at the time, from the series Saved by the Bell.

People can't stop praising her beauty, and they're not shy when it comes to congratulating her on the comments.

‘I wanted to be Lisa Turtle from being saved by the bell when I was younger. Eva ’Eva subtitled her post.

Someone said: Belleza Beauty! I think I had that same dress hahaha, "and another follower posted this:" You were as beautiful then as you are now. "

Another commentator wrote: "It seems that Ashley Banks is going on her first date,quot; and someone else said: "I love you, Eva." I have always done it and always will. #BirthdayTwin ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ’

An Instagram installer told Eva: "With everything Lark has gone through with the cast that didn't want to be close to her because of her mental illness, I'm sure she would LOVE to see this picture."

Eva also shared her secret to find bombs in her social media account.

Ad #ad Stronger every day with @flattummyapp Don't give up, make the effort now and get those results! Amazing workouts and meal plans to help you reach your goals! Download your FREE 7-day trial! "Eva captioned her photo in which she shows her tone arms.

A follower said: amo I love you and your hair, but this is probably not true, these companies always pay famous people who are already thin to promote their things. Sad. & # 39;

Someone else posted this: ‘Well, now if you're doing it, I'll have to try. I was skeptical about this product, thanks @evamarcille. "

Just the other day, Eva made her fans happy when she shared a photo with her two children: Michael and Maverick.



