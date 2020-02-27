Europa League: Chris Smalling's Roma reach the last 16 | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd77dab2b5c847d0461406bca76b8025b11% %MINIFYHTMLd77dab2b5c847d0461406bca76b8025b12%

Rome reached the last 16 of the Europa League, while German teams Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg also reserved their places after Thursday's early action.

Rome, 1-0 winners against gentleman In the first leg, he seemed in danger when Jonathan David matched the draw in the aggregate after 25 minutes, but Justin Kluivert eased the nerves of the Serie A team with a quick draw.

Leverkusen blew Porto It was with a 3-1 victory as a visitor to succeed 5-2 in the aggregate.

Lucas Alario, Kerem Demirbay and Kai Havertz scored to seal a comfortable return win, before Moussa Marega took comfort for the home team.

Other side of the Bundelsliga, Vfl Wolfsburg, saw the Swedish side Malmo 3-0 away to pass 5-1 in the aggregate.

FC Basel he also sailed with a 1-0 home victory over APOEL Nicosia that ensured a 4-0 overall victory against the Cypriots.

Elsewhere, Sports He left after losing 4-1 at Istanbul Basaksehir after extra time to go down 5-4 altogether after Edin Visca gave the hosts a lifeline with a late goal in normal time and then scored a penalty for take them to the last 16.

LASK Linz annoying to visit the Dutch side AZ Alkmaar 2-0 with a double by Marko Raguz that gave the Austrians a 3-1 overall success.

The British parties reserve the last 16 places

Adama Traore celebrates the goal of the Wolves against Espanyol

Wolves took a 4-0 lead to Spanish and despite a defeat for the last time 3-2 in Spain, that one-way damage proved decisive.

Adama Traore hurried in a short-distance effort and Matt Doherty also scored when Wolves twice canceled Jonathan Calleri's goals, who got a hat-trick in a 3-2 home victory that restored some pride for the La team. League.

Rangers had become the first side through when they skirted Panties 1-0 on Wednesday to seal a 4-2 overall victory.