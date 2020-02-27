Etsy tells sellers that it will advertise its products and will take a large part of the sale

%MINIFYHTML8174f5ada30258e2e5210ee4a1f7fa3611% %MINIFYHTML8174f5ada30258e2e5210ee4a1f7fa3612%

Etsy will automatically start advertising its vendors' products and will charge a fee, at least 12 percent, for each sale it recommends. Ads will appear on "high traffic sites,quot; such as Google, Facebook and Pinterest, and will be a requirement for stores that make more than $ 10,000 in sales each year. The change means a potentially large interruption for sellers that could lead to higher prices.

Sellers complain on the Etsy online forum. A vendor called it a "BS money theft." Others called it "absolutely unfair,quot; and "the most ridiculous I've seen."

"This is only greed!" A seller wrote. "While we who work hard suffer."

All vendors will be included in the advertising program when available next month. Sellers who earn less than $ 10,000 per year, most people on the site, may choose not to participate, but will still be automatically included in the program to begin. These stores will be charged a higher rate of 15 percent.

Etsy is trying to increase its ad revenue.

The rate will be deducted from the entire order total, which means that Etsy will also reduce shipping costs (respect coupons and sales). Etsy normally charges a fee of 5 percent of sellers for using its platform, which will continue to be charged in addition to the advertising fee.

Etsy launches the service as an update for sellers. You have no risk to them, since they do not have to pay any advertising unless it leads directly to a sale. "Advertising is essential to grow an online business, but doing so can only be expensive," the company writes. He says that sellers should expect 1 in 10 sales to arrive through this new advertising program.

The rate gives Etsy a new constant source of revenue. The company already benefits when its salesmen are doing well, and now they can expand the money they earn with advertising. Etsy reported its holiday quarter earnings today, saying it increased revenue by 35 percent year-over-year. In part, he attributed that growth to "investment in marketing channels," as well as annoying shoppers to add more items to their cart to qualify for free shipping.

Etsy vendors, similarly, were upset when the platform began pressuring them to include free shipping last year. Sellers said they would have to raise prices and that buyers would probably end up spending more, exactly what seems to have happened.

The new advertising program is supposed to begin in April. It partially replaces the current Etsy advertising program, which is optional. Sellers can now choose to have their products advertised on Etsy or other sites, such as Google Shopping, and can set a budget for how much they are willing to spend. Sellers can still pay to advertise their products within Etsy.