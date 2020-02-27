Espanyol 3 – 2 Wolves

Jonathan Calleri scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; when Espanyol ruined Wolves' undefeated record in the Europa League with a 3-2 victory, but could not prevent visitors from advancing to the last 16, 6-3 together.

The 91-minute header from the forward gave the Spaniards the victory, as they obtained an element of revenge against the Wolves after a 4-0 defeat at Molineux last week.

Matt Doherty's 79-minute draw seemed to have won the Wolves a difficult draw, although Pedro Neto wasted a glorious chance to win it when he shot wide when he faced an open goal in the final stages.

Calleri also scored in 16 minutes and from the penalty point 12 minutes after the break, on both sides of Adama Traore's draw in his hometown.

The wolves now focus their attention on the draw for the last 16 of Friday lunchtime, while Espanyol will focus on their La Liga relegation battle.

Player Ratings Spanish: Andrés (6), Gómez (6), Naldo (6), Calero (6), Pedrosa (7), Melendo (6), Víctor Sánchez (6), David López (7), Darder (6), Vargas (7 ), Calleri (8) Subs: Lozano (6), Wu (6), Ávila Gordon (6) Wolves: Patrick (6), Boly (5), Coady (6), Kilman (5), Doherty (6), Moutinho (6), Dendoncker (6), Gibbs-White (5), Vinegar (5), Traore (6 ), Podence (7) Subs: Saiss (6), Net (4), Jordao (N / A) Party man: Calleri

How Espanyol restored pride, but the Wolves prevailed

Espanyol came out with more determination than in Molineux last week and moments after Calleri was signaled offside after testing Rui Patricio, he opened the scoring.

Careless defending Wolves right, he saw Adria Pedrosa reach the line and Calleri faced his ball across the six-yard box and threw it to the roof of the net.

Image:

Jonathan Calleri scored a hat-trick in Espanyol's 3-2 victory over Wolves



However, that advantage was short-lived, and it was Traore, raised on the road from the RCDE stadium, but a former member of the academy of the rivals of the city of Barcelona, ​​who won the tie. Daniel Podence selected his teammate in the box and, after his first effort was blocked, he made no mistake with his second bite in the cherry, ending in the bottom corner.

Team news With Wolves already with a firm footing in the quarterfinals, Nuno made five changes to the team that beat Norwich 3-0. Kilman, Gibbs-White, Vinegar, Podence and Traore sided with Saiss, Neves, Jota, Jiménez and the injured Jonny.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action apart from the goals in the first half played as a pre-season friendly, but he cheered up after the break as Espanyol punched.

The brightest spark of the wolves, Podence, had the first chance of the second half when he shot from 25 yards, before Max Kilman was penalized when his high foot caught David Lopez in the area after his defensive colleagues couldn't clear. Calleri made no mistake from the point, sending Patricio the wrong way.

Morgan Gibbs-White had the best chance of the Wolves before the tie, shooting after Doherty played it back and took the attention of the defender of Espanyol Naldo.

Doherty got on the scoreboard 15 minutes later, although the goal was the intuitive thinking of Kilman and Podence. The first gave a quick pitch while Podence was five yards behind the local defense. He picked up the ball, ran to the box and passed it through the six-yard box for Doherty, who simply couldn't fail.

Image:

Doherty touches the house to make it 2-2



The wolves should have won it eight minutes later through Neto. A poor step back allowed the substitute to steal ahead of goalkeeper Andrés Prieto. Faced with an open goal but under pressure from a defender, Neto made a wide effort from 18 yards with just an empty net in front of him.

His anguish over that fault only intensified in the first minute of the detention time, since Calleri was alert in the box to nod his head beyond Patricio, completing his hat-trick and finishing Wolves' impressive career in the process .

Nuno Espirito Santo was clearly frustrated with the display of his team in the final whistle, but they remain among the favorites to win this competition and will be one of the teams they want to avoid in two weeks.

Opta statistics

The wolves have progressed to the last 16 of a great European competition for the first time since the 1971-72 UEFA Cup, where they were losing finalists that season.

The wolves have lost each of their two away games against the Spanish opposition in Europe, losing 0-4 against Barcelona in February 1960 and today against Espanyol.

Jonathan Calleri of Espanyol became the first player to score against Wolves in any competition since Roberto Firmino did so for Liverpool in January, ending his 381-minute run without giving in.

Adama Traoré has accumulated six goals in all competitions this season for Wolves, his best route in a single campaign in his career.

Matt Doherty of Wolves has scored 14 goals in all competitions since the beginning of last season, more than any other defender of a Premier League team.

Whats Next?

The wolves continue their quest to qualify for Europe again next season with a trip to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, starting at 2pm.