Espanyol 3-2 Lobos: Visitors progress despite Jonathan Calleri's hat-trick | Soccer news

Report while the Wolves reach the last 16 of the Europa League with a 6-3 overall victory





Matt Doherty celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Espanyol to put the 2-2

Jonathan Calleri scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; when Espanyol ruined Wolves' undefeated record in the Europa League with a 3-2 victory, but could not prevent visitors from advancing to the last 16, 6-3 together.

The 91-minute header from the forward gave the Spaniards the victory, as they obtained an element of revenge against the Wolves after a 4-0 defeat at Molineux last week.

Matt Doherty's 79-minute draw seemed to have won the Wolves a difficult draw, although Pedro Neto wasted a glorious chance to win it when he shot wide when he faced an open goal in the final stages.

Calleri scored at 16 minutes and from the penalty point 12 minutes after the break, on both sides of Adama Traore's draw in his hometown.

The wolves now focus their attention on the draw for the last 16 of Friday lunchtime, while Espanyol will focus on their La Liga relegation battle.

More to follow …