Erica Marino is running in memory of a friend with seven types of cancer.

%MINIFYHTMLef6991af086981b6e98ad7249c8dbf8811% %MINIFYHTMLef6991af086981b6e98ad7249c8dbf8812%

In our "Why I'm Running,quot; series, the Boston Marathon runners share what inspires them to do the 26.2 mile walk from Hopkinton to Boston. If you are running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here

Name: Erica Marino

42 years

From: Fremont, New Hampshire

My name is Erica Marino, and this year I run my third Boston marathon (the third is the charm) for the pediatric oncology team at Massachusetts General Hospital. I got involved with this amazing organization when a family friend asked me if I would run in memory of his son Gary Letourneau, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 13, who was diagnosed with seven different types of cancer and fought his brave battle . until the age of 30 when he sadly lost his life.

When his mother, Susan Letourneau, asked me if I would run for her son, I was a new runner and someone would never have considered herself in the marathoner category, but that changed quickly. I thought to myself, a marathon? Of course it will be difficult, but it is nothing like what Gary or anyone with cancer has to go through, so yes, I will do it for everyone!

I live in New Hampshire, where winters are brutally cold and windy, and, of course, roads are difficult without sidewalks, but my team of supporters join me at every step to get those training miles and also help me raise money. I really believe that the last three years have brought me something that I never knew existed and why such an incredible cause! Not only do I feel that it has changed me for the better, but it has attracted some of the most incredible followers of the community that are behind me every step of the way. They join me in short and long workouts and help me gather the most amazing fundraisers together with my friend and MGH teammate Sara Cloutier. Sara runs in memory of her father Bob Cloutier, who was treated at MGH and unfortunately died three years ago from the disease.

I am honored to have the experiences I have had and to keep Gary's memory alive.

Editor's note: the entry may have been slightly edited for clarity or grammar.