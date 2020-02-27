Entertaining fans of the 3rd period, but the wings still lose 4-1 – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Cory Schneider finally won a game, but then, much of the discussion was about a couple of third-period incidents involving New Jersey rookie Jack Hughes.

Schneider made 27 saves for his first win of the season, leading the Devils beyond the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. In the final period, Hughes was involved in a leg-to-leg collision that left Robby Fabbri of Detroit shaken. Then Hughes was on the other side of a last minute blow from Tyler Bertuzzi that caused a prolonged skirmish.

"For some reason, they were not happy with Jack's punch," said Devils interim coach Alain Nasreddine. "At the same time, I didn't want to leave Jack in the bank. … We did what we had to do."

Joey Anderson, Jesper Bratt, Kyle Palmieri and Nikita Gusev scored for the Devils, who won for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

Detroit is 3-16-1 in its last 20. Valtteri Filppula had the only goal for the Red Wings.

Schneider improved to 1-6-1 in the season and won for the first time since March 25 last year.

"It's a bit of relief," said Schneider. "It's just a game, so obviously I wish I had much more here."

Anderson opened the scoring after only 1:15 in the first period. His first shot from near was stopped by goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier, but scored on the rebound.

New Jersey beat Detroit 17-9 in the first period, but did not score again until the second. With the Devils in a power play, Bratt turned into a rebound that bounced towards him in the slot.

Palmieri's goal later in the second one also comes with the advantage of the man when he redirected the disc beyond Bernier for his 23rd goal of the season.

Filppula finished Schneider's closing bet with a power play goal in the third, but Gusev responded with the man advantage in a wrist shot from the slot, making a 4-1 with 6:20 to play.

There was some bad blood towards the end. Fabbri fell on Hughes's blow. Hughes, 18, was called to stumble, a penalty that led to the only goal of the Red Wings.

"I thought it was a bad blow," said Detroit coach Jeff Blashill. "I thought it was a five, but they called it a two."

When the game ended, Bertuzzi hit Hughes after Hughes had given up the record. Then John Hayden, of the Demons, ran into Bertuzzi with his stick. Hayden received a major penalty for cross-checking and misconduct of the game.

"It's great. He's a team boy. It's what he does," Hughes said. "I think the boys were quite excited that he came in and did that."

The defense of Bertuzzi and Devils P.K. Subban had to be restrained by officials, and Bertuzzi threw a glove at Subban.

NOTES: The Red Wings, who had changed Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou since their previous game, remembered D Gustav Lindstrom of the Grand Rapids of the AHL. … The work on the New Jersey deadline included the exchange of Wayne Simmonds to Buffalo and Sami Vatanen to Carolina. … New Jersey D Will Butcher, who had an upper body injury last week, was scratched.

Heck: in San Jose on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Minnesota host Thursday night.

