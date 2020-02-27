England will face Tonga at Twickenham in November international | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML37ac16267a1587b78461fcc1a999a51411% %MINIFYHTML37ac16267a1587b78461fcc1a999a51412%





England beat Tonga 35-3 in the 2019 World Cup

%MINIFYHTML37ac16267a1587b78461fcc1a999a51413% %MINIFYHTML37ac16267a1587b78461fcc1a999a51414%

England has finalized its international fall calendar by announcing a game against Tonga in Twickenham on November 21.

%MINIFYHTML37ac16267a1587b78461fcc1a999a51415% %MINIFYHTML37ac16267a1587b78461fcc1a999a51416%

It will be the third of four games England will play at home in November. They have already confirmed matches against New Zealand, Argentina and Australia.

Tonga's visit to Twickenham will be the first time they play in England outside a World Cup.

Their most recent meeting took place at the World Cup last year in Japan, with Eddie Jones' team winning the match of the 35-3 group stage.

Tonga is currently in 13th place in the World Rugby ranking, England is third.