England ready for Pakistan "much better," says Lauren Winfield | Cricket News

English batter Lauren Winfield praised Pakistan for the rapid progress of the team, as the two sides will face off in a crucial confrontation of the T20 Women's World Cup on Friday.

Pakistan raised its eyebrows with a throbbing eight wicket victory over the winners of the West Indies of 2016, widening Group B and fueling the hope that the country could reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Winfield, part of a team from England that beat Pakistan 3-0 in a series in Malaysia in December, says the score does not necessarily reflect the progress of their opponents.

"Pakistan already seemed to have improved since December," Winfield said. "They played a good cricket in that series in patches.

"Looking from afar, you read the results, you win a 3-0 series and nobody delves into the details. They are a much improved team and played a good cricket in Malaysia."

The English Danni Wyatt and Georgia Elwiss anticipate the clash of the T20 Women's World Cup with Pakistan during a trip to the zoo.

"This tournament is providing an opportunity for teams with many slower bowling that do not usually add large totals, because they have good conditions with fast gardens."

"Often, when you go through the subcontinent, if they don't have a power game, they find it more difficult. You get good value for your shots in Australia, so those batting lineups and those teams have come to life."

"That bodes well for a great tournament and gives people across the board a better chance of playing a good cricket."

The captain of Pakistan, Bismah Maroof, showed signs of good form in the defeat of the December series against England, scoring 60 in the first T20I, and led her team to her victory at the opening of the tournament on the West Indies, marking with 38 undefeated in pursuit of 124)

Pakistan celebrates its victory over the West Indies in its first T20 Women's World Cup match

Bismah's deputy and starter, Javeria Khan registered 57 undefeated in the third and final game in December and continues to assume more responsibility as the main hitter, helping set the tone in Wednesday's surprising victory with a well-done 35.

First-order hitter Aliya Riaz admits that her side surprised the West Indies without knowing their plans, but believes they cannot rely on the same element of surprise against England's family enemies.

"It's going to be a great game, a pressure game too," Riaz said. "We will have to perform exceptionally well and be very disciplined in all three areas of the game to beat a team as good as England."

"People don't know much about what our plans are, so we can surprise the teams, but that works both ways. We're getting ready and we'll take it game by game."

"We are not looking to qualify, we are moving forward and planning."

This article first appeared on the official website of the T20 World Cup of the International Cricket Council.

