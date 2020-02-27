Elizabeth Warren challenged by Bernie Sanders supporter over superdelegates

%MINIFYHTMLb7915c0f0b8175f999bbce3146f1bec211% %MINIFYHTMLb7915c0f0b8175f999bbce3146f1bec212%

Senator Elizabeth Warren is not a fan of superdelegates. But the rules are rules.

The Massachusetts senator and the Democratic presidential candidate was asked by a supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders during a CNN city council on Wednesday night why he did not believe that a candidate with a plurality, but not a majority, of committed delegates from the elections Primary should necessarily be chosen as the nominee.

In the possible case that no candidate has a majority of delegates entering the convention, the rules of the National Democratic Committee say that the so-called superdelegates could intervene.

Sanders, the current leader in the race, was the only one who said during a debate last week that the superdelegates should grant the nomination to the candidate with the majority of the first voting delegates, despite having a small majority. But like almost any other candidate for 2020, Warren expressed his openness to a scenario in which the superdelegates pushed another person to the majority.

During the town hall on Wednesday in South Carolina, she was challenged in that position.

"This essentially means that the will of the voters could be denied by the superdelegates and the DNC, which is basically undemocratic, and in my opinion it is a lot of baba booey, to put it politely," said Jason Pietramala, a local Sanders supporter. . "Can you explain why the will of the voters should not matter if no candidate reaches the majority of the delegates?"

Warren seemed ready for the question, and noted that Sanders shared, and even went beyond, his current stance at the end of the 2016 primary race, when he urged the superdelegates to return the nomination, even after Hillary Clinton He had secured most of the committed delegates. .

"His last play was to superdelegate," he said.

At that time, the superdelegates cast their votes on the first ballot. And as much as Sanders briefly pressed for the support of the superdelegates, the Vermont senator and his progressive allies pressed to change the DNC rules in 2018 so that the group of elite party leaders and elected officials could only vote in the second vote if no candidate reached a majority of committed delegates from the 57 contests of state and US territory nominations.

"The way I see this is that you write the rules before knowing where everyone is, and then you stay with those rules," Warren said. “So, for me, Bernie had a great influence in writing these rules. I did not write them. But Bernie does.

Sanders has asked to abolish the role of superdelegates completely. And during the 2016 cycle, Warren agreed.

"I am a superdelegate, and I don't believe in superdelegates," she told reporters at the time, after the Massachusetts Democrats passed a resolution to analyze the process.

Warren, who as a US senator was a superdelegate, said she agreed with the resolution.

"I don't think the superdelegates should influence the elections," he added.

Would a second-vote superdelegate vote to sink a candidate with a plurality of committed delegates as an election? Warren's campaign declined to comment Thursday.

The Cambridge Democrat says she simply complies with the rules that Sanders helped set.

"Everyone entered the race thinking that this was the set of rules," Warren said Wednesday night. "I don't see how you can change it just because now he thinks there is an advantage for him by doing it."

The debate about the limited, but still present, role of superdelegates became increasingly moving in the midst of a New York Times They report on Thursday about the concerns of the Democratic establishment about Sanders, a 78-year-old self-styled democratic socialist, who won the nomination. According to the TimesInterviews with 93 of the 771 superdelegates revealed overwhelming opposition to electing Sanders as a candidate if he reached the convention in July with the majority of delegates, but not a 50 percent majority.

Warren, who is the fourth in the career of committed delegates in three states, said Wednesday that he would continue to campaign until the convention, even if another candidate was ahead of the delegate count, just as Sanders did in 2016.

"I told the girls that we persisted," Warren said.