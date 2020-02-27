Elisabeth Moss on Jennifer Aniston holding hands with Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards: no big deal

%MINIFYHTML7a4c16a170994beeaa0457d0033e2bdf11% %MINIFYHTML7a4c16a170994beeaa0457d0033e2bdf12%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

While many people talked about the sweet reunion of the two exes in the backstage of the January 19 event, the star of & # 39; Handmaid & # 39; s Tale & # 39; He says it was nothing special because Jennifer & # 39; seems to be doing this with everyone & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Elisabeth Moss he has become the last celebrity who intervened in Jennifer Aniston Y Brad PittSweet reunion in the 26th. Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. While many were excited to see former friendly and kind friends behind the scenes of the January 19 ceremony, theCrazy men"Alum believes that there was nothing special with the interaction of the two.

Stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"On Tuesday, February 25, the 37-year-old actress was asked about her beautiful moment on the red carpet with Jen, during which they approached and held hands. Explaining her photo with the" Friends "student, Elisabeth made a joke about Jen's viral moment with her ex-husband Brad at the same event.

%MINIFYHTML7a4c16a170994beeaa0457d0033e2bdf13% %MINIFYHTML7a4c16a170994beeaa0457d0033e2bdf14%

"Well, everyone thinks that that moment with Brad where they were holding hands was a big problem, but honestly, she seems to be doing this with everyone," he said.The maid's tale"Star. He jokingly added:" I mean, it's very practical. "

%MINIFYHTML7a4c16a170994beeaa0457d0033e2bdf15% %MINIFYHTML7a4c16a170994beeaa0457d0033e2bdf16%

Despite her beautiful moment on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Elisabeth didn't get close enough with Jennifer to be invited to her 51st birthday party. The two-time Emmy winner was seen outside the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles , where the party was held earlier this month, but she said it was a mere coincidence.

<br />

"I literally never met her officially. And we were staying, well, I was in this hotel and my brother was leaving me … and I entered the hotel and there were all these paparazzi outside, so I thought, & # 39; who is here ? & # 39; And I asked and they said it was Jennifer Aniston's birthday party, "the story clarified. "And then, the next day, I had all these interviews and they asked me, like, & # 39; my God. Did you have an amazing time at Jen's party? & # 39;" Oh, my God. Did you go to Jen's birthday party? ""