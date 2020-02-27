El Sahel: key things to know as the security crisis spirals | Africa

%MINIFYHTML88868be9c9cc8baf0998699a5208337f11% %MINIFYHTML88868be9c9cc8baf0998699a5208337f12%

The Sahel is a largely semi-arid region on the southern periphery of the Sahara desert that crosses several African countries.

While geographical delineations vary, the Sahel is generally defined as the one that extends from northern Senegal on the Atlantic Ocean coast, through parts of Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, and into Sudan and Eritrea in the Red Sea.

Many Sahel countries have been struggling with extreme climate changes that cause recurrent droughts with devastating effects on already vulnerable populations residing in the underdeveloped region.

In recent years, parts of the Western Sahel have also been at the center of international attention due to a "fireball of conflict,quot; involving multiple armed groups, military campaigns of national armies and international partners, as well as local militias.

The security crisis began in 2012 when an alliance of separatist and armed groups took over northern Mali, prompting a military intervention by the former colonial power of France to stop its advance towards the capital, Bamako, and prevent a total collapse of the state of Mali.

But the fighting has deteriorated considerably in recent years as armed groups have expanded their reach, exploiting poverty, as well as religious and ethnic divisions for recruitment.

Spiral threat

While there are a multitude of non-state armed groups operating in the region, the two main actors behind the increasingly sophisticated attacks in recent years have been Jama & # 39; at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) linked to Al Qaeda and ISIL -associated Islamic State in the Great Sahara (ISGS).

Other groups operating in the wider region include al-Mourabitoun, Ansarul Islam, Plateforme, Ansar al-Din and Boko Haram.

According to the United Nations, the attacks have multiplied fivefold in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since 2016, with more than 4,000 deaths reported last year in border areas among the three most affected countries.

Violence at the epicenter of the conflict has caused a major humanitarian crisis as attacks against civilians increase in number and frequency.

Over the past 12 months, According to the UN, more than 700,000 people were forced to flee their homes in Burkina Faso. Tens of thousands of Malians and Nigerians have also been displaced, while thousands of schools have been closed.

Foreign Forces Deployed

A multinational military force composed of troops contributed by the regional body of the G5 Sahel, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, has struggled to stop the violence since it began operating in 2017 amid persistent funding deficits and disputes over coordination.

In early February, France, meanwhile, announced that it was expanding its military presence in the region and sending an additional 600 troops to its current mission of 4,500 troops.

It came after a France-G5 Sahel summit in January that ended with the leaders who agreed to create a new structure aimed at bringing together the forces of the two parties under one command, as well as facilitating joint operations and improving exchange Intelligence.

During the summit in Pau, French President Emmanuel Macron also sought a clear statement from his counterparts confirming his preference for France's military commitment at the time of the growing anti-French sentiment in some countries amid the deterioration of the security situation.

Frustration over the perceived failure of French and UN forces to curb the wave of violence has been exacerbated by alleged human rights abuses, including illegal killings, during military operations of national armies in the region.

Aid groups have also said that the military response in the region "is part of the problem," and observers warn that social and economic challenges must also be addressed to stop the crisis.

In September, the leaders of the regional block of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced a billion-dollar plan to assist in the fight against armed groups.

Financial aid is expected to be implemented between 2020 and 2024 amid the concern of several West African countries of having also been hit by attacks.