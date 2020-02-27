Edoardo Molinari relieved after coronavirus incident & # 39; terrifying & # 39; | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML857b9edd88eb5a65eb9d8669e52c210611% %MINIFYHTML857b9edd88eb5a65eb9d8669e52c210612%





Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari were negative for coronavirus

Edoardo Molinari expressed his relief upon receiving the approval after enduring a scary and annoying coronavirus scare on the eve of the Oman Open.

Molinari and his roommate Lorenzo Gagli were removed from the tournament on Wednesday when Gagli apparently developed flu-like symptoms, and both Italians were placed in isolation before undergoing medical tests.

Molinari described the situation as "scary and annoying,quot;

But the couple was given a clean state of health and rejoined the event, and enjoyed excellent opening rounds with Gagli in three below and Molinari in two below with a remaining hole when the game was suspended due to the darkness.

Gagli was furious because the duo was removed and replaced by Joel Sjoholm and Louis De Jager, calling the decision "inexplicable," while Molinari issued a statement through social networks at the end of the first day in which he thanked the various authorities for their handling of the situation.

The star of the 2010 Ryder Cup wrote: "Still shocked by what happened in the last 36 hours. I am absolutely fine and my good friend Lorenzo too.

"It was a scary and annoying situation because it is not something that was in our hands and there were no certainties at all.

"The European Tour, the Ministry of Health of Oman, the Oman Golf Federation and all its staff did an incredible job and tried their best to help us in this horrible situation … THANK YOU ALL!

Gagli had three under par when the game stopped

"Thank God everything is fine, we are healthy and we have played golf again, which even this morning seemed impossible!

"I will not post any other comments on the subject and I am sure everyone will respect my privacy. Thank you for everyone who contacted me, I really appreciate it."