Edie Falco laughs at an impromptu mistake on daytime television

WENN / Instar

The actress of & # 39; The Sopranos & # 39; go through & # 39; The View & # 39; to promote his new police drama series, & # 39; Tommy & # 39 ;, and share his opinion about the fact that his main character is a lesbian.

Up News Info –

Actress Edie Falco He accidentally put on the blue air on Thursday (February 27) after letting an expletive escape on daytime television.

The star of "The Sopranos" was promoting his new series of police drama "Tommy", in the U.S"Sight"When he admitted that he was not disturbed by the fact that his main character, Abigail & # 39; Tommy & # 39; Thomas, was a lesbian.

%MINIFYHTMLd72c4a78445e61399fa3aca9aa93d9b411% %MINIFYHTMLd72c4a78445e61399fa3aca9aa93d9b412%

"I didn't think of something like taking into account when I read it (in the script)," Falco shared. "It was simply, this is what she does, this is the job she will assume, and how will that be different because of who she is as a person, rather than being a woman or being gay?"

She continued: "It feels like maybe it's time, if you ask me a lot, where is it not the first thing you know or ask about someone, their sexuality. It feels like something strange to know. Who gives as ** t, right? ? "

The 56-year-old woman quickly realized her mistake, which was censored by television censors, and laughed at the accident shouting: "Whoo!"

"I think Carmela kicked there for a second!" show co-host Joy behar he joked, referring to the character of the star mafia's wife in "The Sopranos."

<br />

Falco, who is known for addressing avant-garde characters on cable television, where the rules of language and content are more relaxed, smiled as he explained: "Look, I don't work much on the network (TV) …! That's what what is that". I had a moment! "