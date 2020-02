Months of often violent mass protests, which require a review of the Lebanese government system, have declined greatly in recent weeks.

The country's new government is developing an emergency economic plan, but faces the challenge of obtaining international support.

And the pressure on the streets could increase again if things don't improve soon.

Zeina Khodr of Al Jazeera reports from Beirut.