Drew Carey says goodbye to former fiance killed in Pennsylvania Wake

WENN / Nicky Nelson

The presenter of & # 39; The Price Is Right & # 39; She was seen joining the loved ones of the sex therapist when they met at the Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home almost two weeks after her death.

Up News Info –

Funny Drew Carey He paid his final respects to his murdered ex-girlfriend Amie Harwick on Thursday, February 27, by joining the mourners in his wake in Pennsylvania.

Harwick sex therapist fell to his death from a third-floor balcony in Los Angeles on February 15, during an alleged fight with former boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who has since been charged with a murder charge and a residential burglary charge of first grade.

%MINIFYHTML660aa9ccbfb68ba709868ec4743be87011% %MINIFYHTML660aa9ccbfb68ba709868ec4743be87012%

His remains were handed over to his family in Pennsylvania, where his loved ones gathered at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home this week to say goodbye to the 38-year-old woman.

A gloomy Carey was photographed outside the place on Thursday morning.

He was briefly engaged to Harwick in 2018, and recalled his late love in a specially recorded message broadcast on top of his prerecorded weekly radio show on Friday, February 21.

In the touching tribute, Carey, who canceled two weeks of his recordings of the game show "The Price is Right" to mourn his ex, called Harwick a "beautiful and funny" person, of whom he was "so in love."