Drew Carey attends the memorial of former fiance Amie Harwick

Drew Careythe ex-fiancee Amie Harwick She was buried in a private monument in her home state of Pennsylvania on Thursday.

the The price is correct The host, who was engaged to the family and the sex therapist for several months until 2018, was photographed outside the funeral home in Lansdale, wearing a black coat over matching pants.

Police had found Harwick, 38, unconscious on the floor under the third floor balcony of his Hollywood Hills home on February 15 and later died of his injuries in a hospital. Police are treating the case as a homicide and one of their former boyfriends was arrested for alleged connection with his death. He was charged with murder and robbery.

Carey, 61, burst into tears as he paid tribute to Harwick on his Sirius XM radio show last week.

"She was beautiful and funny, she cared deeply for people and improved their lives, and it was a joy to be with her. She was so in love with her," he said. "I just want to say, I'm so broken. Even after we finished, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me too."