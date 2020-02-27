Dow drops more than 800 points for coronavirus concerns

%MINIFYHTML7e06f3b6c5ab036e3fcb7d682ff3ba8b11% %MINIFYHTML7e06f3b6c5ab036e3fcb7d682ff3ba8b12%

Stocks are set for a sixth day of losses amid fear of the growing outbreak of coronavirus.

If the disease becomes a pandemic, the United States faces a greater risk of recession, some economists say.

Microsoft became the second major technology company after Apple to warn that covid-19 disease will damage its finances.

Shares are running out, extending a six-day losing streak that has cut more than $ 2 billion of shares amid growing fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

An hour after the opening of the markets, the Dow had fallen 812 points, or more than 9%, to 26,145. The S,amp;P 500 and the technological Nasdaq also fell more than 3%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] of the USA. UU. They announced the first possible case of community propagation of the coronavirus in the USA. UU. According to reports, the California patient did not have a relevant travel history or exposure to another patient before being diagnosed.

"Stock markets recovered yesterday from a brief stability and continue selling this morning, apparently driven by fear of a coronavirus pandemic and concerns that policies to contain the virus will kill global economic activity," he said. Carl Weinberg of High Frequency Economics. Investors in a note.

Companies are changing plans and reporting interruptions as the outbreak expands:

Microsoft became the second most important technology company on Wednesday after Apple warned that the coronavirus would affect its financial results.

Nestlé has told employees to suspend business trips.

Airlines are preparing for small successes, and some Asian airlines ask employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave.

While President Donald Trump called for calm on Wednesday and insisted that the country is "very, very ready,quot; to face the deadly disease, even if it begins to spread more widely within the United States, investors are weighing the growing impact in business and economic activity.

Hospitals preparing for an outbreak of coronavirus in the US UU.

"The coronavirus has been a blow to the Chinese economy, which now threatens to end the entire world economy," Mark Zandi of Moody & # 39; s Analytics wrote in a research note. "There is likely to be a global recession if COVID-19 becomes a pandemic, and the chances of this happening are uncomfortably high and increase with increasing infections in Italy and Korea."

The World Health Organization, for now, declines to rate the pandemic disease and continues to say that there is time to stop the outbreak. However, measures to contain the disease could also affect the US economy. UU., As if the companies canceled the conferences and the travel plans of the employees. Some of the world's largest employers, such as Nestlé, are recommending their workers to suspend business trips, reports Bloomberg News.