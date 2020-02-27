Disha Patani sizzles on the screen in Baaghi's Do You Love Me 3

Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the successful Baaghi franchise. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in leading roles. People were excited to see the movie as it is a breakthrough, since Tiger Shroff in its full element performed some incredible action sequences. Today, the creators released a new song from the movie that will surely make the rumor even louder.





The last song released from the movie is titled Do You Love Me and features Tiger Shroff and Baaghi 2 lead actress Disha Patani in an ardent avatar. Disha Patani took her social media account and shared the new Baaghi 3 song with fans. She shared, "Get ready to tear down the house with the most daring song of the year. #DoYouLoveMe now. http://bit.ly/DoYouLoveMe_ Baaghi3 Original music and courtesy license – #ReneBendali # SajidNadiadwala’s # Baaghi3 @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala"

The song of the party is composed by Tanish Bagchi and is represented by Nikhita Gandhi.





Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma in key roles. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to launch on March 6, 2020