Dish Network executive Andy LeCuyer responded Wednesday to Altitude Sports' claim that the television provider "has refused to negotiate in good faith," revealing an open proposal to Up News Info that would break the television stagnation of months. .

Dish's proposal, which would broadcast Altitude Sports again in 24 hours, and also includes the Sling streaming service, is an independent a la carte offer for fans.

"Altitude tells us what to charge fans, and fans can choose whether to buy it or not," LeCuyer said.

Altitude has previously said that an à la carte option is not financially sustainable.

"There is not a single regional sports network in the country that makes an agreement at will like that," Altitude spokesman Tom Philand said. "It is a death sentence for the RSN business."

LeCuyer said his company has not heard from Altitude in months, although Philand says they had a formal meeting with a Dish representative to discuss the proposal in the last month.

LeCuyer called the accusation that Dish has not negotiated in good faith as a "serious charge," adding that Dish does not want most of its customers to have to pay for sports programs they don't see.

Dish spokesman Bob Toevs said that less than 10% of the supplier's customer base saw Altitude while transporting the regional sports network.

"The ball is on the Altitude court and has been for months," LeCuyer said.