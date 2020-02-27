DISH Network reveals a proposal to Altitude Sports, refutes stating that it has not negotiated in good faith

Dish Network executive Andy LeCuyer responded Wednesday to Altitude Sports' claim that the television provider "has refused to negotiate in good faith," revealing an open proposal to Up News Info that would break the television stagnation of months. .

Dish's proposal, which would broadcast Altitude Sports again in 24 hours, and also includes the Sling streaming service, is an independent a la carte offer for fans.

"Altitude tells us what to charge fans, and fans can choose whether to buy it or not," LeCuyer said.

Altitude has previously said that an à la carte option is not financially sustainable.

"There is not a single regional sports network in the country that makes an agreement at will like that," Altitude spokesman Tom Philand said. "It is a death sentence for the RSN business."

