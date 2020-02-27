Diplo sad to shoot during his carnival set in Sao Paulo

%MINIFYHTML3b999a7f7c7ff49811f0b9bdd676ae7011% %MINIFYHTML3b999a7f7c7ff49811f0b9bdd676ae7012%

The Major Lazer member sends his love to the "hard country" of Brazil after he was shot during the street party in what is believed to be an attempted robbery, leaving several people injured.

DiploThe heart is breaking because of what happened during his recent performance in Sao Paulo, Brazil. One day after shooting at a street party carnival while running one of his sets, the Major Lazer The member sent a message of love to his fans in the "hard country", expressing his sadness over the terrifying incident.

Taking on his Instagram account on Wednesday, February 26, the 41-year-old man uploaded a series of photos and a video of the carnival. "I am very sad to know that people were injured in a moment of joy and happiness like Carnival," he wrote in Portuguese. "It has been 20 years since I came to Brazil and it was the first time that I witnessed some kind of violence. But we must not allow this to end the freedom provided by the spirit of Carnival."

The DJ "Set Me Free" added in English, "This is a difficult country … It is bulletproof, maybe even invincible … Definitely blessed …" He continued with an explanation about what happened. "Actually, we were ready 15 minutes later to go up and do a show for everyone in Sao Paulo just when we made sure the medical teams were good …", he said. "But it was then that thunder and lightning began to rain as if Brazil began to cry. I will see you next year in Sao Paulo because you know we love you."

Sia FurlerThe "Elastic Heart" collaborator also noted in the comments section of his post that the video he uploaded showed "there were shots during the song and some brave security rushed to the side of the truck." Then he admitted: "This breaks my heart that someone was injured during a party."

"All I can ask God is that he can protect everyone when we meet to celebrate … We want all our shows to be a safe place …", added the musician, whose real name is Thomas Pentz. "I know that Brazil is considered dangerous by strangers, but I've been coming here for twenty years and I've never seen this kind of violence until today …"

Diplo also explained what happened in the comments section of the publication.

"People tell me that I am lucky … after that I know that everyone is alive, but I pray for them and I know that the spirit of the carnival will not change," he concluded.

Diplo was forced to flee the stage when the shooting occurred during his performance on Tuesday afternoon, February 25. The DJ, who was on top of a moving truck at the time of the shooting, crouched down to take cover and was taken to a safe place. It was reported that the incident was an attempted robbery, leaving an injured man and woman.