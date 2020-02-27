Diddy and Tyler Perry wished they had shot Gayle King a little differently

%MINIFYHTMLf41265bd958729ca0692468f617872fe11% %MINIFYHTMLf41265bd958729ca0692468f617872fe12%

During an appearance on the Red Table Talk series by Jada Pinkett Smith, the creator of hits & # 39; Drop It Like It & # 39; s Hot & # 39; He states that the two were among those who supported him in the middle of the controversy.

Snoop Dogg It was supported by Sean & # 39;P Diddy& # 39; Combs and Tyler perry after attacking the station Gayle king about a controversial Kobe Bryant Interview question, although they wished they had addressed the issue "a little differently."

The rap veteran put King in the online explosion to mention the case of violation of the late basketball icon during a conversation in early February with Bryant's friend and athlete's partner Lisa Leslie.

In a video posted on Instagram, Snoop criticized King as a "cowardly dog ​​head" and seemed to threaten her, furious: "How dare you tarnish the reputation of my mother, the king of the home …? Respect the family and back off, b ** ch, before we come looking for you (sic). "

His anger led to Oprah WinfreyHis best friend received several death threats, and Snoop, who faced a public reaction himself, then apologized for his harsh conversation, insisting he was wrong to call her so cruelly.

Snoop recently addressed the incident that made headlines during an appearance in Jada Pinkett SmithThe "Red Table Talk" series, which premiered on Wednesday, insisted that it was only trying to "protect" Bryant's widow, Vanessa and her family.

He claims that there were actually many Bryant fans who shared his point of view: "One would think there were more people against me, there were more people with me (sic)."

"It made me feel like I had too much power," he said about how others started treating King after he spoke. "And at that particular moment, I was abusing that. That's exactly what I felt, and I had to do it right."

Snoop credits his mother, the former director of the church choir, Beverly Tate, for helping him realize the error of his ways.

"My mother raised me in the church and she raised me to respect women," explained the hip-hop star. "It was certain things that he told me that led me back to being a small child. And when your mom can make you feel like a child, that's when you have to do well (sic) …"

Snoop added: "She didn't say she was wrong, she was just telling me: & # 39; You know I raised you better. You're a representation of us. Every woman who has ever crossed your life, you're a representation of that & # 39; . "

The rapper was also contacted by famous friends like Diddy and the filmmaker Perry, who gave him his support but encouraged him to rethink his choice of words.

"When this happened with Gayle, I received calls from Tyler Perry, Puff Daddy (Diddy), (news commentator) Van Jones, powerful black men and they didn't criticize me," Snoop said. "They were like, & # 39; Brother, we support you if you need it. But we think you should have said it … it's a little different (sic) & # 39;".

"We have a true brotherhood behind the scenes."

Snoop has not yet spoken directly with King, but has made several attempts to get in touch: "(I) contacted through his friends, his associates and even sent it via DM (direct message) (on social networks). prayer, letting you know that I apologize. "

The Bryant basketball icon was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash in California at the end of January.

On Monday, a public memorial was held for the Los Angeles Lakers legend and the aspiring sports star Gianna at the team headquarters, the Staples Center.