Despite the accusations of sex, the hockey coach moved from one job to another – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A former hockey player at the University of Minnesota said he was disappointed to find out that one of his old coaches was still training, despite allegations of sexual abuse.

Former Minnesota assistant coach Thomas "Chico,quot; Adrahtas left Minnesota after the 1984-1985 season, after junior defender Tony Kellin told the athletic director about the alleged abuse of other players. But in 2012, Kellin discovered that Adrahtas was still training in Illinois.

%MINIFYHTMLfde62795e181a1f04fe70bb47790cee813% %MINIFYHTMLfde62795e181a1f04fe70bb47790cee814%

After leaving Minnesota, Adrahtas bounced from one team to another and from one program to another. He continued training until he left his job at Robert Morris University in 2018.

%MINIFYHTMLfde62795e181a1f04fe70bb47790cee815% %MINIFYHTMLfde62795e181a1f04fe70bb47790cee816%

Adrahtas has denied the accusations to The Athletic, who first denounced them.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)