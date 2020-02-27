Derrick Jones Jr makes an amazing aerial launch in heat loss to Timberwolves | NBA News

Derrick Jones Jr took the flight to score with a surprising turn in the air during the 129-126 defeat of the Miami Heat against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Heat striker Jones Jr showed his amazing athleticism in the All-Star Weekend when he beat Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic to win the Dunk Contest, a result that was vigorously discussed and debated.

On Wednesday night, Jones Jr, affectionately known as & # 39; Airplane mode & # 39 ;, flew again during the Heat's clash against the Timberwolves.

Three minutes after the last quarter, Jones Jr chose Goran Dragic and immediately rolled towards the T-Wolves basket in search of a pass from his partner.

Dragic floated a pass over the edge, but Jones Jr. made a bad jump. However, the 6-foot-6-inch Heat striker was able to save the play, spinning in the air and hitting the ball in the basket with an extended left arm before falling to the court.

Even better, he took a foul in the process and made the next free throw to complete the three-point play.

Unfortunately for Miami, that's where the good news ended, since they were once again persecuted for their inability to close the games.















1:39



Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves trip to the Miami Heat in week 19 of the NBA



With a 12-point drop with 4:39 left in the fourth quarter, Minnesota used a run of 16 to return to the game. Jake Layman, a little-used reserve, made two free throws with 17 seconds left to give Minnesota a 125-124 lead. After two free throws by Jimmy Butler of Miami, the 5-foot and 11-inch McLaughlin drove down the right side of the lane and somehow got his shot on the 6-foot-9-inch Bam Adebayo blocker.

Image:

D & # 39; Angelo Russell celebrates after making a decisive blockade in Minnesota's victory against Miami



Then, with the game at stake, D & # 39; Angelo Russell denied Jimmy Butler on the edge to allow the Timberwolves to seal a 129-126 victory, only his second victory in his last 20 games.

