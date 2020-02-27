Deontay Wilder: showing respect for a fallen champion who can become stronger | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLd3403e6b00dccfef500a6b2469b1879c11% %MINIFYHTMLd3403e6b00dccfef500a6b2469b1879c12%

It is not natural, following a massive fight that concludes so exhaustively, to spend time thinking about the loser. The winner, in this case Tyson Fury, is too glorious and too hypnotic to divert attention.

For the person struck in a fight of such magnitude, Deontay Wilder, there can be no further public examination of his soul. His heart and his limitations were exposed on the biggest stage, he learned of himself when there was nowhere to hide in a fight he had been building for more than a decade.

Shock, shame, failure. There can be no more brutal way to lose in sport than a high-risk boxing match.

Of course, there should be no shame in losing a fight that was 50-50 in advance. But the unfortunate fall in boxing is a tougher landing than any fall Wilder took in the ring with Fury.

The former WBC heavyweight champion explained that he lost his title and unbeaten record clearly: his legs were "weak,quot;, other "little things,quot; occurred in the accumulation, the referee allowed Fury to commit a foul, the towel should not have entered, and a 40-pound outfit designed to honor the Black History Month that was worn during the walk was "heavy,quot; and tired.

Those explanations have accelerated Wilder's clash back to earth, but, out of respect for him, it is probably a big surprise to speak. His world turned upside down just a few days ago.

He has more luck than most in his position: he is expected to take the option of invoking a rematch so that Wilder has another chance. Not everyone does.

It's hard to claim that he beat Fury, so close to the final result last Saturday in Las Vegas, where Wilder lost every second of every round. But it is winnable for him.

In the trial court of social networks, Wilder has gone from being the toughest fighter of all time to a complete rookie overnight. It may not be surprising that some champions think twice before risking their perfect record against an undefeated teammate. We have seen Wilder lose in a way that few expected, let alone the man himself who said with a serious face that Fury was lying about chasing a knockout.

He remains the fearsome knockout artist who crushed Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz in a terrifying way last year. He is still the man who knocked Fury down twice in his first fight, and was a fraction of a second from a victory by unemployment in the now infamous 12th round.

Last Saturday, Wilder faced a tuned and fully focused Fury, but there is no guarantee that he & # 39; King Gypsy & # 39; appear next time, for a fight that can now wait.

But if Wilder is going to resurrect his career, he must change his mindset quickly.

And ironically, the example he can look at is Anthony Joshua, the man with whom he has exchanged many words, but unfortunately he has never received any blow.

Joshua stood firm in his refusal to make an excuse about last year's shocking loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. The conspiracies arose and were neither confirmed nor denied. Joshua's silence created stories greater than life, but it also infused a true hunger that he used to avenge himself in revenge.

Wilder tweeted hours after Joshua's loss: "He was not a true champion. His entire career consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts."

On the contrary, Joshua has been worthy by not saying anything publicly after Wilder's stumble.

Joshua kept faith in his coach, Rob McCracken, and strengthened his training stable after losing. Worryingly for Wilder there are cracks in his configuration that might not be salvageable: his main coach, Jay Deas, publicly disagreed with his assistant, Mark Breland, who threw in the towel. Wilder has expressed his anger at the towel he enters. This now feels like an unsustainable position for someone.

Breland, by the way, is a former world champion and Olympic gold medalist. His decision cost his man the fight, but allowed him to fight another day. The fact that he is retained in Wilder's team based on his decision is a subplot in the coming weeks: there will be some difficult conversations in Alabama.

Wilder is still a hot property. His 10 title defenses are on par with Muhammad Ali and Wladimir Klitschko. He has lost once in 44, remains a nightmare for any heavyweight and that includes Fury if & # 39; The Gypsy King & # 39; It is slightly less than 100 percent marked.

He still has his right hand like a shotgun, a chin that resists blows and, as we learned last weekend, a genuine bravery when he was pushed to the limit. If he has the overall ability to win his third fight with Fury it seems doubtful on the foggy days after a historic result, but, anyway, he was a spectacular champion who continues to play a leading role in a heavyweight drama that must be seen.