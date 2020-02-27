Denver Numpgets Thump Pistons Healthy 115-98 – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML491f22b632967fa9db39426bc0591b3d11% %MINIFYHTML491f22b632967fa9db39426bc0591b3d12%

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic could barely remember the last time the Denver Nuggets were in full power.

Now that they are healthy again, he instantly recalled what strength they can be.

Jerami Grant scored 29 points in his career and Jokic had the four best steals of the season to help the healed Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons 115-98 on Tuesday night.

"As long as we keep it that way, we will be good," Jokic said.

With 40-18, the Nuggets, even through a series of injuries, are tied at their best start through 58 games in their NBA franchise history. They had the same brand a season ago on their way to finishing second place in the Western Conference.

Jokic added 16 points in a game in which Denver led by up to 15 points in the third quarter, was reduced to a single digit and moved away in the fourth to remain the second planted in the West.

Finally, with his clean health list, coach Michael Malone is trying to find enough minutes for everyone. Jokic and Jamal Murray had nothing to worry about with every minute of record quality.

Grant is certainly defending more time to play after shooting 12 of 16 from the floor. His previous best record was 28 points on April 10, 2019 against Milwaukee while he was with Oklahoma City.

"We have a lot of talent, many players who can score 25 points per game," Grant said. "You never know where it will come from on a given night."

Murray has kept warm since he returned from a left ankle injury earlier this month, finishing with 16 points, eight assists and only one rotation.

Derrick Rose and Christian Wood each had 20 points for Detroit. Rose has scored 20 or more points a maximum of the team 25 times this season.

The Pistons dropped their seventh straight game to fall to 2-8 in February. However, one of those victories was an overtime victory against an out of Denver team on February 2 in which Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson combined for 41 points.

Both are now elsewhere: Drummond was changed to Cleveland, while Jackson was bought from his contract and then signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Now, coach Dwane Casey is trying to find some chemistry. He found it in jets despite not having Bruce Brown, who had a scratch with pain in his left knee.

"You can't have the,quot; Oh, my ills. "We had too many,quot; Oh, my ills, "Casey said." We had people open everywhere, and we missed some looting and against a team like this they will become those when you commit those kind of mistakes. "

Denver threatened to escape the game several times, but the Pistons always recovered. A couple of Grant's mates at the beginning of the room gave the Nuggets some necessary separation. He scored 14 of his points in the last quarter, including two triples.

"I love being on my team," Jokic said about Grant.

TIP-INS

Pistons: F / C Thon Maker turned 23 on Tuesday. … G Khyri Thomas was active after being removed from the Grand Rapids of the G League. Thomas, who has not played with the Pistons since November 6 due to a right foot injury, had three points in almost 14 minutes.

Nuggets: Malone used his challenge at 6:22 in the first quarter after Jokic was called for an offensive foul. The work was canceled after a review.

FIRST POINTS

The great Pistons man, Donta Hall, had a memorable first half by scoring his first points in the NBA in a pair of free throws. Hall signed a 10-day contract over the weekend.

"I only carry my energy up and down the floor," Hall said.

BOL BOL UPDATE

Nuggets rookie center Bol Bol went on the court about two hours before the game to practice his 3-point shot. Bol, who is currently sidelined by a left foot injury, has not yet played for the Nuggets this season.

Malone sees Bol's rookie season very similar to Michael Porter Jr. a season ago, when Porter was left without a back injury.

"Overall, I think Bol has really responded," Malone said.

GREAT PRAISES

Casey spoke very well of the Jokic-Murray combination.

"Two superstars," Casey said. "We don't have anyone like Jokic. We don't have anyone like Murray. I'm not ashamed to say that. We're working to get there."

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Pistons: Game 3 of a four-game trip on Friday in Phoenix.

Nuggets: Travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Friday.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.