Denver begins the search for the next sheriff to supervise his 2 prisons

The same day that the Denver fire chief resigned, the city began its official search for a new sheriff to run his two prisons.

City leaders published the list of jobs on Tuesday and announced the committee that will help guide the mayor's hiring decision, more than five months after former sheriff Patrick Firman resigned and took another job in the city. Some of the committee members are looking for someone very different from Firman, someone with a strong belief in criminal justice reform and within the department.

The search for the new sheriff will be carried out simultaneously with the search for two other top jobs in the Denver Department of Public Safety, including the director of the entire department. Acting sheriff Frances Gomez has overseen the sheriff's department since Firman's resignation and has said he will run for the permanent position.

The ideal sheriff's candidate will have a master's degree and at least five years of executive-level experience in a law enforcement agency of the same size and complexity as Denver prisons, according to the online job publication.

The work pays $ 194,476, although that could increase to more than $ 200,000 if the City Council approves a proposed salary increase recently heard by a council committee.

The job offer will remain open until March 8, when a list of qualified applicants will be sent to a selection committee made up of city leaders, department staff and community representatives. That group will review the applications and interview the candidates before sending their main options to the mayor, who will make the final decision. The city expects to have a new sheriff in early May.

The goal of one of the committee members is to find a new sheriff who works to decrease the number of people inside the two Denver prisons.

"Denver needs a leader for the sheriff's position who is truly competent to administer a human prison safely, but who also has a vision of what it means to reduce the imprisonment imprisonment," said Juston Cooper, deputy director of the Justice Reform. Colorado criminal. Coalition.

Qusair Mohamedbhai, a civil rights lawyer and another member of the committee, also prioritized finding a sheriff with a strong understanding and belief in criminal justice reform. The city needs someone who can change the idea of ​​what a prison can and should be, he said. The real reform could lead to less expensive demands for the city and reduce crime, he added.

"I think part of the problem culturally is that we still have too much jailer mentality," he said.

Beyond cultural change, Councilman Paul Kashmann, a member of the committee, said he would rather promote someone from the department because they would have less learning curve because they already know the community.

"It's hard work," he said.

Mohamedbhai, who also served on the committee in charge of electing a police chief in 2018, applauded the mayor for creating a committee that represents a diversity of perspectives.

"I respect a politician who will bring some of his critics on board," said Mohamedbhai, who has sued the city before for conditions and excessive force in prisons.

City leaders convened a similar committee in 2015 when they were looking for a sheriff, but the search process was criticized as rushed.