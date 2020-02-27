Delta stops some routes to, from the MSP airport for concerns about the coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf2edb744a070175f06b10a4e05875da611% %MINIFYHTMLf2edb744a070175f06b10a4e05875da612%

– Delta is reducing and canceling some routes over the next few months due to the coronavirus.

One of Delta's last direct flights arrived in Minneapolis from South Korea on Thursday night.

Most people at the MSP airport do not wear masks, but most of the passengers arriving from South Korea do, and some of them have incredible stories.

Ashley Nelson of Eagan was spending her last year of college studying engineering in Seoul at the University of Korea.

"Within six hours after that, I received about 10 different emails from," OK, something was happening, "to,quot; You need to get home now, "Nelson said.

An outbreak recently occurred six miles from Nelson's school.

"I booked a flight in 10 minutes, I started packing all my things during the night and had a day to gather all my things, and I left there," Nelson said. "It went from zero to 100 really, very fast."

Sven Berg of Duluth traveling in Thailand. He had a 10-hour layover in Seoul before taking a flight back to Minneapolis.

"We are happy to get on the flight," Berg said.

He says that everyone, from security workers to hostesses and other passengers, wore masks.

"They have a kind of public service announcements," Berg said. "Wear Wear a mask," "Wash your hands," things like that. "

Ashley Buck also flew through Seoul on her way home from Delhi.

"It's totally different here. Upon entering, there is no one with masks (laughs)!" Buck said.

The arrival is a relief to Nelson, who says he has been hiding in his room for a week.

"Honestly, it was a ghost town," Nelson said. "There was no one out there, and everyone, I mean, everyone has masks. I saw people with, like, plastic bags covering their heads."

His last year abroad may have been interrupted, but he is happy that it is the worst thing that happened.

"I feel like I'm going to wake up tomorrow and say,‘ Did that really happen? For example, did I have to run away from a country because of a major virus?

The last Delta flight leaving Minneapolis to South Korea is Friday, and the last incoming flight is Saturday.