Defense group calls for the removal of the Oakland school district police – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A defense group on Wednesday asked the Oakland school board to eliminate the school district police department so that more money can be spent on essential school services.

Jessica Black, organizing director of the Black Organizing Project, said keeping the district police department at a cost of $ 2.3 million a year, while the district is considering making budget cuts of $ 21 million for other services, "is a racial justice problem. "

Speaking at a press conference in front of La Escuelita Elementary School, where the school board will discuss the proposed budget cuts at a meeting scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Black said: "We don't want to see cuts in schools, we want to see cuts in the police."

Black said that since a state "Victim Rights Declaration,quot; measure was passed in the 1980s, police, punishment and criminalization have invaded all facets of life in the black community, expelling people Oakland blacks.

Jackie Byers, executive director of the Black Organizing Project, said: "We have been confronting the school district for almost a decade because of its history of suspension, expulsion, transfer and involuntary arrest of black students to the criminal justice system."

She said black students comprise 26 percent of the students in the district, but comprise 73 percent of all students arrested.

Byers said: “We will not accept further delays or suppression of the debate by the school board in addressing this issue. With painful cuts in their schools and essential services along the way, Oakland students and families have the right to have the Board address this question now, not this summer, not next year. ”

Desiree Mims, a member of the Black Organizing Project who is the mother of students attending Oakland public schools, said the school's police department should be eliminated because "the same policeman who hurt us and killed us on our streets is harassing us on school campuses. "

The president of the Oakland Education Association, Keith Brown, said: "We call for the elimination of the police department from the school district and the criminalization of our youth."

Brown said: "Budget cuts hurt our students,quot; and said the school district should focus on fully financing services for students.

Brown said that of the 18 school districts in Alameda County, Oakland is the only one that pays for its own internal police department. School board members Roseann Torres and Shanthi Gonzales said they both support the elimination of the police department and avoid firing staff members such as vice directors and counselors.

Gonzales said the proposed budget cuts "are very painful." Staff members of Oakland City Council members Rebecca Kaplan, Nikki Fortunato Bas and Sheng Thao said at the press conference that they also support the elimination of the school district's police department.

In a statement that was read aloud at the press conference, Kaplan said the funds currently spent in the police department "should be reinvested in counselors of restorative justice, mental health and school."

Bas and Thao staff members also said they support a measure on the November ballot that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in school board elections.

Oakland School spokesman John Sasaki said the school board will discuss budget priorities and reductions at its Wednesday night meeting, but will not vote on the budget until a later date.

