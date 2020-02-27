Dear Grey's Anatomy, please don't kill intern Beanie Feldstein

Grey's Anatomy He is receiving a very familiar new intern.
Beanie Feldstein He will join the show tonight as Tess Desmond, an intern that Richard is training during a cross snow storm. The only information we have about her is given in a clip posted yesterday on the program's Twitter account, where she watches Richard practice a complicated procedure.
She wonders why she is practicing when she has done a million of these, and he explains that she has experience because she practices. Then he wonders how many residents could waste an opportunity like this by treating it "as if it were a store." Richard asks his name and then offers him the opportunity to get on the plate.
We cannot see how his laparoscopic abilities accumulate, but we have decided that we would die for the intern Tess Diamond. She deserves the world … that's why we automatically fear for her safety. Think about it: Beanie Feldstein is suddenly announced as a guest star in Gray & # 39; s Anatomy, with very little fanfare, with a clip of her as a charming, hopeful and enthusiastic doctor in training, who Richard clearly likes immediately.
This intern, whom we already love, is being presented in a disaster episode that is also a Station 19 Cross over a massive snowstorm that promises to literally put everyone in danger.
"I had never seen a snow like this in Seattle," Bailey says in the promotion.
"People die of cold," says Meredith.
And it's not like they chose this high profile guest star as a patient who could leave the hospital in just an episode or two. Intern Tess works there!
Have you ever seen a more perfect recipe for a brief heartbreaking but generally irrelevant Grey's Anatomy death? We are not new here. We've been seeing this for 15 years, and Grey's Anatomy He is going to kill Beanie Feldstein!
Really, really, we really hope to be wrong, and Tess, the intern, will be as close as possible until Feldstein starts filming Impeachment: American Crime Story as Monica Lewinsky later next month. But we have that feeling we always have when Gray & # 39; s is about to make us fall in love with someone before cruelly away from us.
Maybe this clip is misleading, and the intern Tess is really annoying and bad at her job. Maybe we are tired, still mourning during that time. Mandy Moore was Bailey's patient who did not survive.
Maybe the Tess intern is a ghost from the beginning!
Anyway, we just don't want to see Beanie Feldstein as the intern Tess die tonight. Please don't make us do that, Grey's Anatomy.
Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC
%MINIFYHTMLf09d5fa0f7e8533fa11629e102cff06617%