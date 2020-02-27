Dear Grey's Anatomy, please don't kill intern Beanie Feldstein

Grey's Anatomy He is receiving a very familiar new intern.

Beanie Feldstein He will join the show tonight as Tess Desmond, an intern that Richard is training during a cross snow storm. The only information we have about her is given in a clip posted yesterday on the program's Twitter account, where she watches Richard practice a complicated procedure.

She wonders why she is practicing when she has done a million of these, and he explains that she has experience because she practices. Then he wonders how many residents could waste an opportunity like this by treating it "as if it were a store." Richard asks his name and then offers him the opportunity to get on the plate.

We cannot see how his laparoscopic abilities accumulate, but we have decided that we would die for the intern Tess Diamond. She deserves the world … that's why we automatically fear for her safety. Think about it: Beanie Feldstein is suddenly announced as a guest star in Gray & # 39; s Anatomy, with very little fanfare, with a clip of her as a charming, hopeful and enthusiastic doctor in training, who Richard clearly likes immediately.