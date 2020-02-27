Dead man after an explosion inside the Pittsburg house – Up News Info San Francisco

PITTSBURG (Up News Info SF) – A man died after an explosion inside a Pittsburg house exploded through the windows and caused significant damage, the Contra Costa County Fire Department said Wednesday.

The fire department received a call from Pittsburgh police around 9 a.m., reporting a possible explosion in the house in the 100 block of Linscheid Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered that the windows had left the front of the house, Steve Hill told the CCCFD. Firefighters found an individual, an adult man, within the structure that suffered major burns.

The man was transported to the UC Davis Medical Center, but was pronounced dead Wednesday night.

The case is under investigation and fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the explosion.