David Prutton Sky Bet EFL predictions | Soccer news

Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Discover here …

Hull vs Leeds, Saturday 12.30pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

You have to worry about Hull. Only four points separate themselves and the descent zone now after a series of alarming forms.

Leeds is doing enough. They have won three 1-0 games in a row. It's not easy for their fans, but as long as they keep winning, that's all that matters! They should win here again, they could even score more than once!

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm

Two losses in the turn now for Cardiff and his hopes of play-off can begin to move away. They need to go back to the horse.

Brentford, meanwhile, went from looking up from the table to looking over his shoulders. That defeat at Luton on Tuesday night was poor, and now there are four without a victory. I think it could be another defeat for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

That was a great victory for Fulham midweek. He kept them in touch with the first two, and those are the types of results he can look at the end of the season and realize how great it was.

Preston was hit in West Brom, but there is no shame in that at this time. They are still in the top six and will imagine their possibilities at Craven Cottage. It will be close, but I think Fulham will get over it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Millwall has slipped a bit in recent weeks. The play-offs are still only six points away, but they will need to gather a great series of results to get there.

Bristol City is out of shape right now. They will worry that it may be another season in which they move towards the end. They need to get out of this depression, but I don't see that happening in The Den.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Wigan, Saturday 3pm

Nine points between West Brom and third place are now heading for the weekend, and a much higher goal difference as well. His position begins to seem imperious.

Wigan has won two games this week and they are back with the possibility of staying awake. However, this is a great question for them. The baggies win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs N Forest, Monday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough made a decent change against Leeds in the middle of the week, but it still wasn't enough. They look a little doubtful on the back and they don't seem to be able to score either.

Nottingham Forest won a great victory in Cardiff in the middle of the week, but it needs a series of real results to be able to play in Leeds or West Brom. They should have enough to beat Boro.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Coventry vs Sunderland, Sunday 12pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

The winning Coventry race came to an end in the middle of the week, but they will still have been content with a point against the leaders of League One, Rotherham.

Sunderland slipped a point late Tuesday night, and they will have their eyes on Coventry on Saturday, knowing that a victory could send them to the first two. This could go in any direction, but I will support a narrow victory at home.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Bradford vs Plymouth, Saturday 3pm

It was not the return that Stuart McCall would have wanted Bradford so far. Win only one game in four and lose your last two.

Plymouth is right in the mix for automatic promotion, and will have many possibilities in this despite tying his last two games. Far from winning for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Other predictions of the Prutton Championship (Every Saturday 3pm start)

Blackburn vs Swansea: 1-0 (6/1)

Huddersfield vs Charlton: 1-1 (5/1)

Luton vs Stoke: 2-1 (11/1)

QPR vs Birmingham: 2-1 (8/1)

Reading vs Barnsley: 1-2 (10/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby: 1-1 (5/1)