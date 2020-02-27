David Ortiz Real Estate Sales: These are the best and strangest things you can buy

David Ortiz is launching a garage sale.

Well, technically, it's inside the house.

%MINIFYHTML2f85787db4be33ec0ab6c04aafc452f811% %MINIFYHTML2f85787db4be33ec0ab6c04aafc452f812%

After putting his Weston house on the market last year, the former Red Sox slugger is trying to clean the "Adirondack style,quot; house with a sale of goods this Saturday. And that means that Red Sox fans, and almost everyone, will have the opportunity to choose between Ortiz's belongings, if they are willing to get up early on Saturday morning.

The sale is a real treasure for Big Papi fans, with a great variety of signed souvenirs and unique moments. But even more vast is the collection of mundane furniture, pots and pans, exercise equipment and other dark household items. A custom designed Ortiz Boston Bruins jersey? You gamble. The old waffle maker of the legend of the Sox? Sure why not.

"There are many really cool things, like really cool things," Stephanie Hull, a partner at Exceptional Estate Sales, the Sudbury-based company that organizes the sale, told Boston.com.

"And there are also many regular things," he added.

Hull says that everything will have a price of "fair market value,quot; for the secondary market, but that everything should go. In other words, there could be deals later in the day. And although some of the memories will be at least initially expensive, Hull says there will be things in "all price ranges,quot; from the beginning.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m., and the staff will begin to give numbers in order of arrival at 7:30 a.m., as not everyone will be able to enter the house at the same time. Hull says they wait for a line, and have hired a police detail to help manage the crowd.

"I think it will be crazy," he said.

The address of Ortiz's house will be announced on Friday.

Here is a look at the highlights of what will be for sale, as well as, um, some other things that caught our attention.

There is a mini-Green Monster wall board …

… and a framed kimono …

… and a carpet of asparagus?

There is also this custom PhunkeeDuck hoverboard with the Ortiz number …

… and this exclusive Boston Strong license plate sign …

… and then there is an invaluable large check (the Ortiz charity donated $ 100,000 to MGH in 2009).

Ortiz is also getting rid of a Rolls Royce neon sign …

..and this decorative metal guitar frog …

… and an old refrigerator with the Vitamin Water brand.

Does anyone need a soccer goal?

Or some new (used) shoes?

There is also the Bruins T-shirt mentioned above …

… and a soccer ball signed by Adam Vinatieri addressed to Ortiz and his wife Tiffany (hopefully the former Patriots kicker doesn't mind signing up).

There is also a lot of Ortiz specific paraphernalia. From cards to framed photos, World Series collectibles and even an old shirt of his time in the Minnesota Twins.

Or these incredibly cool boots that Ortiz got after hitting 500 homers.

You could also leave with Ortiz's old batting gloves …

… or your old board games …

… or, last but not least, your toaster.