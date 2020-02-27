David Beckham still keeps the memory of the first meeting with his wife Victoria

WENN / Lia Toby

The former Manchester United player treasures the train ticket in which his wife Victoria Beckham wrote his phone number when they met more than two decades ago.

David Beckham He has kept the train ticket in which his wife Victoria wrote her phone number when they met at one of her soccer games.

The British athlete met the former Spice Girls singer in one of their matches in 1997. They married in July 1999 and now share four children together.

Speaking in the Wednesday February 26, 2020 episode of "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon", the 44-year-old star revealed that she had the courage to talk to Victoria after the 45-year-old fashion designer" had drinks "in the player room.

"We knew (the Spice Girls), obviously, because they were quite big at the time, and I was settling in the Manchester United team," he explained. "I couldn't talk to her that day, but then, a week later, she returned to Manchester to watch another game."

Determined not to let her escape again, David revealed: "She had had a couple of drinks, so I decided, & # 39; Why not? & # 39; I would try to get her number."

"We talked for about an hour in the player room. And she had boarded the train that day, so she wrote her number on her train ticket, which I still have," she smiled.

"And here you are twenty years later," Jimmy said, while David added: "Twenty years later and four children later," referring to the children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and the eight-year-old daughter. Harper