David Beckham reveals that he still has a train ticket with Victoria Beckham's number on it

They have learned 20 years of marriage and David Beckham still loves his wife, Victoria Beckham. The famous soccer player stopped on the set of Tonight's show on Wednesday and shared a story about his partner.

David, 44, explained that when he saw Victoria in his Manchester United game, he noticed that he had been drinking and had the courage to approach her and talk to her. David said they actually talked to each other for about an hour in the player room, and that she had to take a train "that day."

Victoria wrote down her number on the train ticket so she could communicate, and she still has the ticket to this day. Jimmy asked if he still had it, and David said yes, along with the crowd that said "aww,quot; collectively while the host asked him more questions.

David and the fashion designer enjoyed their twentieth wedding anniversary with a trip to Paris and Versailles in July. In her social media account, Victoria thanked all the people who made her trip memorable.

Fans of the couple know they got married in July 1999 and have been together since then. They share an 8-year-old boy, Harper, Cruz, 15, Romeo, 17, and Brooklyn, 20. In recent weeks, the couple has repeatedly made headlines because of their relationship.

Ashley Mitchell reported on February 26 that Victoria shared a clip on her social networks earlier this week in which David Beckham explained all the reasons why he fell in love with her in the late 1990s.

The video seemed to be from the end of the decade or possibly from the beginning of the 2000s.

When asked when he knew they were in love, Beckham explained, as he looked into her eyes, that it was the "complete package,quot; and could not name a single thing. Fans of the couple know that they are easily one of the most beloved and most lasting celebrity marriages.



