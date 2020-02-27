David Beckham kept a train ticket that Victoria used to give her number

Darren Gerrish / Darren Gerrish / WireImage
David Beckham Y Victoria Beckham They have been married for 20 years. However, he still remembers the moment they met as if it were yesterday.
The 44-year-old soccer star told the story in Wednesday's episode of Tonight's show.
In 1997, when David was still playing for Manchester United, Victoria came to see the team play in London along with his then manager and teammate. Spice Girls member Mel C (also known as Sporty Spice).
"We all had our favorite Spice Girl … (Victoria) was obviously my favorite," he said. "It could be a bit awkward if it wasn't."
While the two couldn't speak in that game, fate gave them a second chance of love when Posh Spice headed to Manchester for another game the following week.
"She had had a couple of drinks. So I decided, & # 39; Why not? I'll try to get her number & # 39;" David recalled. "We talked for about an hour in the player room. Then, she really got on the train that day, so she wrote her number on her train ticket, which I still have."
The couple got engaged in 1998 and married in 1999.
Two decades later, the owner of Inter Miami CF and the fashion designer have four children. Brooklyn Beckham (twenty) Romeo Beckham (17) Beckham cross (15) and Harper beckham (8)
"You know, I think children are our priority, and everything we do revolves around children," Victoria said. Hoda Kotb when asked about the secret of marriage during an October episode of Today. "But we both work very hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we are very fortunate to have met and fortunate to grow together."
To see the rest of David's interview, including the excerpts where he talks about his LEGO hobby and rumors about possible Inter Miami CF players, watch the videos above.
