David Beckham kept a train ticket that Victoria used to give her number

David Beckham Y Victoria Beckham They have been married for 20 years. However, he still remembers the moment they met as if it were yesterday.

The 44-year-old soccer star told the story in Wednesday's episode of Tonight's show.

In 1997, when David was still playing for Manchester United, Victoria came to see the team play in London along with his then manager and teammate. Spice Girls member Mel C (also known as Sporty Spice).

"We all had our favorite Spice Girl … (Victoria) was obviously my favorite," he said. "It could be a bit awkward if it wasn't."

While the two couldn't speak in that game, fate gave them a second chance of love when Posh Spice headed to Manchester for another game the following week.

"She had had a couple of drinks. So I decided, & # 39; Why not? I'll try to get her number & # 39;" David recalled. "We talked for about an hour in the player room. Then, she really got on the train that day, so she wrote her number on her train ticket, which I still have."