David Beckham defends Pal Prince Harry in the middle of the royal exit

David Beckham is standing next to his friend Prince Harry.

The 44-year-old soccer star defended the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex in Thursday's episode of Today.

"Harry is a friend, you know, and we are very proud of the royal family," Beckham, who has known Harry for at least a decade and attended his wedding in 2018 with his wife. Victoria Beckham, said. "You know, I'm a great monarchist. You know, seeing him become a great father, that's something he had always cared about. I just hope Harry is fine and he, you know, becomes the best father, and I can see that that's happening ".

Harry and Meghan markle announced plans to step back as "older,quot; members of the Royal Family in January. They also expressed their intention to be financially independent and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.