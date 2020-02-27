David Beckham defends Pal Prince Harry in the middle of the royal exit

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
David Beckham is standing next to his friend Prince Harry.
The 44-year-old soccer star defended the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex in Thursday's episode of Today.
"Harry is a friend, you know, and we are very proud of the royal family," Beckham, who has known Harry for at least a decade and attended his wedding in 2018 with his wife. Victoria Beckham, said. "You know, I'm a great monarchist. You know, seeing him become a great father, that's something he had always cared about. I just hope Harry is fine and he, you know, becomes the best father, and I can see that that's happening ".
Harry and Meghan markle announced plans to step back as "older,quot; members of the Royal Family in January. They also expressed their intention to be financially independent and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
After Harry met with Queen Elizabeth II and real homes, an agreement was reached. It was established that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must withdraw from royal duties, including military appointments, and that they will no longer receive public funds for such duties.
Furthermore, they will no longer be allowed to formally represent His Majesty. However, they will keep their sponsorships and associations private. In addition, the couple will retain their "HRH,quot; titles; however, they will no longer actively use them. A spokesman for the couple also said that Harry and Meghan will retain their titles as Count and Countess of Dumbarton and Baron and Baroness Kilkeel. In addition, the spokesman said that Harry will retain the ranks of major, lieutenant commander and squad leader.
The couple will begin this next chapter starting March 31. New details about their nonprofit organization will also be shared later this year, according to the couple's spokesperson.
In addition, Queen also made it clear that Harry, Meghan and their son, Archie harrison"They will always be very dear members of my family."
"I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the past two years and I support their desire for a more independent life," His Majesty said in a statement in January. "I want to thank you for all your dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has become so quickly one of the families. It is the hope of all my family that today's agreement allows them start building a new happy and peaceful life. "
Harry, Meghan and Archie have been spending time in Canada when they enter this next phase. However, Harry recently returned to the United Kingdom for the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Watch the video to watch Beckham's interview.
(E! And NBC are part of NBCUniversal).
%MINIFYHTMLed527964ce70e82dd0b9a2d3a790d40517%