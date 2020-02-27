David Adefeso fans offer their gratitude for what he is doing for college students: check out the useful story he just shared

David Afefeso has been working very hard to support children and university students. He has been posting all kinds of valuable advice on his social media account.

Tamar Braxton's BF has also been offering financial advice to his fans, and people really appreciated this.

"At a cocktail party in the summer of 2017, a casual encounter changed the course of my career:" A stranger and his daughter introduced themselves to me. "He had graduated from college three years before, with $ 120,000 in student loans. ⁣ ⁣ His current salary was $ 52,000. He had big dreams: start his own business, buy a house, start a family, dreams that now seemed almost impossible with his student loans, & # 39; David started his job.

⁣⁣

He told his fans that his story caught him and asked: & # 39; How can it be that an intelligent and young woman like her can be stripped of her dreams because she got an * education *? ⁣⁣ At that time, I was a multi millionaire run my own financial company. Years before, I had arrived in the United States with nothing more than $ 250. "Education had been my key to the American dream."

⁣⁣

David continued and said: & # 39; He had little advice for the young woman at the cocktail party. Because my REAL answer would be that no one should be in their position as first. & # 39; The system is broken. Since then, I have had the mission of completely eliminating the need for student loans through my company Sootchy Inc.⁣⁣ 44 million Americans are trapped with student loans. That debt prevents our children from starting their own businesses, families or buying homes. He is stealing their American dream. And it's time for this to change.

The people were really grateful to David for sharing his story and for his general support.

Someone said: cierto Very true! I like this! Keep on posting financial awareness publications like this one !!! & # 39;

Another grateful follower posted this: "Yes, the debt and education of people is very sad. Be sure to share what you will do to help. Great message."

Apart from this, people are very happy to know that David is still together with Tamar.



