Daniel Theis's Diary: Remembering Kobe Bryant, handling commercial rumors and setting new career records

%MINIFYHTMLd8cb083c9cc62687bb965449edf3ac2611% %MINIFYHTMLd8cb083c9cc62687bb965449edf3ac2612%

Hello guys,

%MINIFYHTMLd8cb083c9cc62687bb965449edf3ac2613% %MINIFYHTMLd8cb083c9cc62687bb965449edf3ac2614%

It's time for my next blog post. The last weeks have really been a roller coaster. Many things happened, and not all were positive.

%MINIFYHTMLd8cb083c9cc62687bb965449edf3ac2615% %MINIFYHTMLd8cb083c9cc62687bb965449edf3ac2616%

The Kobe helicopter crash on January 26 was such a big shock to me, and at first, I couldn't believe it at all. We were in New Orleans at that time, and I took my nap as usual on game day. When I woke up, I saw a message from my wife that Kobe Bryant had died. I jumped right away because I couldn't understand it and thought I could have read it wrong.

But unfortunately it was the truth, and at that moment, the news was everywhere. Being a father and father of a family, I was very surprised, especially the fact that his daughter was with him, because he shared his love for basketball. I can't understand the feeling and I don't want to do it either.

The hardest part was that we had to play the same night against the Pelicans. The NBA did not cancel any games because the calendar is so tight that it was not possible, but in reality it was not easy. The atmosphere in the locker room was also heavy. No one spoke, and everyone tried to deal with the news. It was especially difficult for Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward because they both knew Kobe personally and had worked with him.

Especially after such traumatic events, I realized what a gift of life is and how grateful I am to follow my dream of playing in the NBA.

Before the exchange deadline, there were some rumors, which did not leave me totally bothered. My agent called me and told me about it. It was a strange feeling to read your own name in that sense because in the NBA you can never be sure, and everything can happen so quickly. Obviously, you still hope it doesn't affect you in the end.

I was very happy to be able to stay in Boston, and I like that the whole team has stayed together. Now we can focus on the rest of the season and the search for a championship.

The All-Star break came at the right time. I could relax and take a few days off. We decided not to travel this time because there was a long road trip immediately after the break. So we stayed at home and I was glad to be with my family and sleep in my own bed.

My body could also take a break. I received treatment for my knee, they gave me some massages and I did some weightlifting. The break was great, and now I feel ready for the next few weeks. I'm also looking forward to the playoffs, although April is still far away!

After the All-Star break, you obviously want to start as strong as possible. In my first game, unfortunately I started badly, that's why Brad Stevens took me out pretty fast. I realized that I had to bring more energy. But he didn't even expect to get two career records in a game (Theis scored 25 points and caught 16 rebounds against Minnesota on February 21).

Maybe that happened because my daughter Laila tried to motivate me before the game. She wanted 100 points! I couldn't do that, but we set our goals at 11 points and 11 rebounds before the game. It was great to be able to overcome both.

I think conversations with Laila will be part of my daily routine from now on!

Best,

Daniel