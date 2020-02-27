Daniel Ricciardo & # 39; will answer the calls & # 39; of the teams but he wants Renault to stay

%MINIFYHTML0fb7e5bcbf1875601537f94dbd6b19dc11% %MINIFYHTML0fb7e5bcbf1875601537f94dbd6b19dc12%







%MINIFYHTML0fb7e5bcbf1875601537f94dbd6b19dc13% %MINIFYHTML0fb7e5bcbf1875601537f94dbd6b19dc14%

%MINIFYHTML0fb7e5bcbf1875601537f94dbd6b19dc15% %MINIFYHTML0fb7e5bcbf1875601537f94dbd6b19dc16%

Daniel Ricciardo admitted that he will "answer the calls,quot; of rival teams if they try to hunt him this season, but he insists that his priority is to stay with Renault, who know they have to improve for that to be a reality.

Ricciardo had high expectations after surprisingly changing a winning seat in a Red Bill race for Renault for 2019, but his new team finished in a disappointing fifth in the standings, and that way, along with the fact that Ricciardo's contract ends This year, he has raised doubts about his future.

The Australian, who has seven victories in the F1 race, has been constantly linked to Ferrari. But although he is not ruling out a move, he wants his decision to join Renault to be worthwhile in the long run.

"I will surely answer the calls," Ricciardo said in the winter tests. "But the most important thing is that I want this to work.

"I don't want it to seem like I just arrived at Renault, I walked away from Red Bull and then I'm looking for the best. I really want this to happen and to work."

Ricciardo admits that the key to that desire is for Renault to take a step forward in 2020 to show that they can be competitive in 2021, when the F1 form book could break with a big change in regulation.

"Hopefully (we get) enough for the trip to continue beyond my two-year contract," he added. "That's the ideal scenario. To talk about other things, and the future is still too early, you don't want to move the boat."

Meanwhile, Renault's non-executive director Alain Prost said exclusively Sky sports news: "We don't have all the keys in our hands, but we want to show you that the best place is to be with us next year."

How can Renault improve in 2019?

Renault, like many other teams in the preseason tests, has started steadily, and the 2020 car that debuted in Barcelona is similar to its 2019 challenger, although with a new nose and front wing.

They say they will bring several updates at the beginning of the season.

Explaining how they can keep Ricciardo, Prost, four-time F1 champion, told Craig Slater: "First of all, we must make 2020 much better than 2019, in terms of car and engine reliability, which I think It should be much, much better.

"In terms of development, we have to show what we are going to get in the car in Melbourne, Vietnam and Holland that we will be there. Last year we brought many different things, especially in the middle of the season, which does not work well.

"If you see the performance of the car, you are happy, you have confidence, so we must prove it."

"And he knows much more than we will do for the next season on the side of the chassis and the engine also because we have a completely new engine."