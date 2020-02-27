Dan Evans to the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship | Tennis news





Dan Evans has reached the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship

Britain's Dan Evans continued his wonderful start to the year after reaching the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

%MINIFYHTML32c9096bbfd19bcdee6242756d3b90f311% %MINIFYHTML32c9096bbfd19bcdee6242756d3b90f312%

Evans beat the sixth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets 6-2 and 7-6 (11-9) on Thursday to set up a meeting against the second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Briton, who was competing in his third quarter of the end of 2020, has already come from a set to beat Fabio Fognini before surviving three match points on the road to beat Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the last round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is next for Evans

And he continued his excellent form by facing the 22-year-old Russian convincingly.

The Greek star Tsitsipas defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 4-6 6-4 6-4.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.