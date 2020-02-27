Dan Evans to the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship | Tennis news

Last update: 02/27/20 4:28 pm
Britain's Dan Evans continued his wonderful start to the year after reaching the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.
Evans beat the sixth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets 6-2 and 7-6 (11-9) on Thursday to set up a meeting against the second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The Briton, who was competing in his third quarter of the end of 2020, has already come from a set to beat Fabio Fognini before surviving three match points on the road to beat Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the last round.
And he continued his excellent form by facing the 22-year-old Russian convincingly.
The Greek star Tsitsipas defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 4-6 6-4 6-4.
