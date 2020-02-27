Dallas ISD sues a 7-year-old alumnus for the right to examine him for autism – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD is suing a 7-year-old alumnus in federal court for the right to examine him for autism for his parents' objections.

The Texas Education Agency has intervened twice, both times on the side of the child's parents.

Now the district is appealing in federal court, arguing that federal law requires that the child be evaluated for all suspected disability.

The boy was at the hearing at the school board meeting on Thursday, as speakers criticized the district for the lawsuit.

Doctors diagnosed the child with ADHD and dyslexia, and his mother, Angela Bolton-Smith, requested that Dallas ISD evaluate him for special education services.

But Dallas ISD staff began to suspect that the student might have autism and requested their consent to specifically evaluate it.

His mother said no, which caused the district to determine that he could not complete a complete and accurate evaluation.

"It's almost as if Dallas ISD wanted to get parents out of the scene, and they feel they are the experts, and we as fathers, mothers and fathers, that we won't know what's best for our children," Bolton said. Blacksmith.

The district says it is simply trying to comply with federal law that requires it to provide all students with a "free appropriate public education."

However, Bolton-Smith is a special education teacher for Dallas ISD and until recently she worked as a diagnostician, evaluating students for special needs. She says it is only her opinion about her own child that the district is not taking seriously.

The Dallas ISD administration said in a statement: “The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act requires school districts to take exams in all areas of suspected disability. Dallas ISD is trying to comply with that federal law. "

READ THE DEMAND HERE