CTE brain disease found in former Australian Rules player for the first time | News News

Researchers have identified for the first time a brain disease related to repeated blows to the head in a player of the Australian Rules.

Former Geelong Cats player Graham Farmer, who died at age 84 in August, was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) by doctors from the Australian Sports Brain Bank, Acta Neuropathologica Communications said Wednesday.

CTE is a progressive degenerative disease that can only be definitively diagnosed postmortem in individuals with a history of multiple concussions and other forms of head injury.

The disease has previously been found in the brains of some deceased NFL players and in the brains of former West Brom footballer Jeff Astle.

Farmer played more than 350 football games of the Australian Rules during a 20-year career from 1952 to 1971. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 1999.

Farmer's CTE diagnosis follows confirmation that two former professional Australian rugby league players also suffered the disease, the first diagnosis recorded in the country in sports.

The AFL has implemented a series of measures in recent years aimed at protecting players from head injuries, which include taking strong measures against rigging and applying stricter penalties.

On Monday, the Football Association changed its guidelines for elementary school coaches, and advised them not to include the course in their training.

A study followed that found that professional footballers were three and a half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than members of the population of the same age.