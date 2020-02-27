Critics say Proposition E does the opposite of what it announces – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML2fb649c9d64d586ff44f16d98b588d8b11% %MINIFYHTML2fb649c9d64d586ff44f16d98b588d8b12%

by Susie Steimle and Wilson Walker

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – If you ask someone if San Francisco needs more affordable housing, you will get the same answer no matter who you ask: a resounding yes. But the solutions have been much harder to agree. Proposition E is a perfect example of how local housing policy measures have been converted.

If approved, Proposition E will transform the way San Francisco is built. In the future, it will link the amount of office space that businesses can build with how well the city achieves its affordable housing goals. If enough affordable housing is not created, new office buildings will not be created.

"Therefore, we build affordable faster or we build offices slower," Jon Jacobo said.

Jacobo is the Policy Director of TODCO, an affordable housing developer and sponsor of Proposition E. He is optimistic that Proposition E will return the balance to the city.

"If we do not change the paradigm and prioritize affordable housing, we will continue on exactly the same path we have been," said Jacobo.

The big problem, as critics and Chief Economist of the city point out, is that San Francisco never meets its affordable housing goals.

In the last decade, San Francisco fell short, building only 35% of the affordable housing that the state required. If this trend continues and Proposition E is approved, the city could have 10.6 million square feet less of office space in 20 years.

The chief economist of the city determined that this will have a negative financial impact and will generate fewer jobs, higher office rents, lower income and employment.

"Proposition E will eliminate one of the main sources of financing we have to build new affordable homes, which are the fees paid by office developers," said Nick Josefowitz, SPUR Policy Director. SPUR opposes Proposition E.

Josefowitz points out that less office space means less revenue from the city and less money to help build affordable housing, but supporters say the status quo simply cannot continue.

“But until we have this unfortunate carrot and stick, people will not act. And some will say, yes, they will, but I will point out the story and say, no, they have not, "Jacobo replied.

"This may sound like a good idea, but the unwanted consequence is that it will significantly reduce the amount of affordable housing we can build and further increase office rents," said Josefowitz.

For voters, it all comes down to who they trust and if it is optimistic or realistic, which can be confusing, especially when critics argue that Proposition E could end up doing the opposite of what it announces.

But no matter how divided the two parties are in this proposal, there is one thing that the two parties might agree on: Proposition E is just a symptom of a much bigger problem.

"I mean, it's definitely not something we have people who are totally in favor of the house and totally against it," said Sonja Trauss, co-founder of the YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard) party. "It is that, literally, each person is for and against housing."

But James expresses it differently. "The secret of San Francisco is that nobody wants me to change from the day they move here," he said.

While Proposition E focuses on office space, the root of the problem is still homelessness and the inability to create much more, a problem that is not limited to San Francisco.

"I hope that the rest of the nine counties in the Bay Area will see something similar," Jacobo says of the effort to combine the creation of office spaces with housing development.

Trauss explains that it is absolutely a regional problem. "And that is one of the complaints about this particular voting measure, it simply pushes the food on the plate." Push the problem. "

Therein lies the complexity of achieving a work-housing balance: the imbalance does not respect the city limits or the county lines. Without a real regional strategy to address that, the result is local voting measures, throughout the region, playing with that much bigger problem.

"It is not a one-dimensional solution, because it is not a one-dimensional problem," says Jacobo about the housing shortage in the region. "And then, if you want, you can see different measures on the ballot trying to take different bites in the block."

Therefore, the housing challenge continues to be fought locally, county, city, sometimes block by block.

"And people are willing to do the perfect, the enemy of the good," says Trauss. “You attend these community meetings and people say:‘ Oh, I want a home, but I want it to be a certain way. And if it can't be like that, and the only option is not to shelter, that's fine for me. "That's an anti-housing position."

"Yes, and I would look directly at the top if I could," says Jacobo. "If I had a magic wand, we would start at the federal level."

And the problem will require federal help. Paul Boden, an advocate for the homeless in San Francisco, told KPIX that housing problems and homelessness in the Bay Area are simply too great to be addressed at the local level.