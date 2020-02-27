Court of Appeals rejects the conservative group’s freedom of expression lawsuit against YouTube – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML2a42e23e9543c8d47a8c2d3e018a451711% %MINIFYHTML2a42e23e9543c8d47a8c2d3e018a451712%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A federal appeals court in San Francisco on Wednesday rejected a freedom of expression lawsuit filed against YouTube and Google by a conservative nonprofit group.

PragerU University, also known as PragerU, said YouTube and its parent company, Google, violated the constitutional right to freedom of expression of the First Amendment of PragerU by designating some of its videos for the restricted mode.

%MINIFYHTML2a42e23e9543c8d47a8c2d3e018a451713% %MINIFYHTML2a42e23e9543c8d47a8c2d3e018a451714%

PragerU, founded by radio show host Dennis Prager, is a media organization that creates five-minute videos that offer a conservative view on social and political issues. The optional YouTube restricted mode setting allows users such as libraries and parents to block content that is inappropriate for their age.

%MINIFYHTML2a42e23e9543c8d47a8c2d3e018a451715% %MINIFYHTML2a42e23e9543c8d47a8c2d3e018a451716%

A panel of three judges of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals of the United States unanimously dismissed PragerU's claim, saying that YouTube is a private platform and not a government entity that would be subject to the guarantee of the Constitution of freedom of expression. The freedom of expression requirement applies only to the government, the court said.

Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown wrote: "Despite the ubiquity of YouTube and its role as a public platform, it remains a private forum, not a public forum subject to judicial scrutiny under the First Amendment."

The panel cited the decisions of the United States Supreme Court that have argued that providing a platform for the discourse of others does not transform a private organization into an entity that acts as a government.

The court also rejected a second claim in which PragerU claimed that YouTube participated in false advertising by making statements such as "everyone deserves to have a voice."

McKeown wrote: "YouTube's boast about its commitment to freedom of expression constitutes opinions,quot; that are not subject to federal law that prohibits false advertising.

The court of appeals confirmed a similar ruling in which US District Judge Lucy Koh of San Jose dismissed the case in 2018.

PragerU's lawyer, Peter Obstler, said: "Obviously we are disappointed. Today's court ruling referred to two very important issues, but they were limited issues."

He said he is pursuing other lawsuits against YouTube in the state court system on behalf of other clients.

YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo said in a statement: "Google products have no political prejudices. We do everything we can to build our products and enforce our policies in such a way that political inclinations are not taken into account.

“Our platforms have always been about sharing information everywhere and giving voice to many different people, including PragerU, which has more than 2 million subscribers on its YouTube channel. The court ruling claims important legal principles that allow us to offer different options and configurations to users, "Shadloo said.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.