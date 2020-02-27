Cory Littleton, Joe Schobert would be expensive options for the Broncos – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6fb6c3e52ae3d61ca454b09de933fc2111% %MINIFYHTML6fb6c3e52ae3d61ca454b09de933fc2112%

INDIANAPOLIS – If they choose, the Broncos may be in a position to capitalize on the salary cap situation of the Los Angeles Rams and greater coaching / front office rotation by the Cleveland Browns.

%MINIFYHTML6fb6c3e52ae3d61ca454b09de933fc2113% %MINIFYHTML6fb6c3e52ae3d61ca454b09de933fc2114%

The fact that the Broncos have chosen the contract option of internal linebacker Todd Davis does not mean that their quest to improve in that position is over. In free agency, enter Joe Schobert of Cleveland and Cory Littleton of the Rams. Both players will be expensive, more than $ 50 million in four years, but they will immediately become a key gear in the defense of coach Vic Fangio.

%MINIFYHTML6fb6c3e52ae3d61ca454b09de933fc2115% %MINIFYHTML6fb6c3e52ae3d61ca454b09de933fc2116%

Schobert and Littleton are 26 years old and leave their rookie contracts. Logic suggests that they could play a lot if not all a long-term agreement while they are still at their best.

Schobert led the NFL in tackles (144) in 2017 when he arrived at the Pro Bowl.

"Joe is a good player and an even better person," said new Browns general manager Andrew Berry. "We will spend time with your representation this week to talk about your contractual situation. Obviously you have earned the right to test the market if you consider it appropriate.

"We will be aggressive by getting involved in pre-marketing extensions for players we consider pillars."

It could be that the Browns want to retain Schobert, but he may be ready for a change after playing for three defensive coordinators in four years.

Schobert's ability to cover passes would fit what the Broncos need. He had four interceptions in 2019 and has 20 career breaks with 408 tackles.

Littleton has never missed a game and started 2016-17. In the last two years, he started all 32 games and totaled 259 tackles, five interceptions and 22 pass breaks.

The Rams, according to Over The Cap, only have $ 14.7 million in available space.

When asked if using the franchise label in Littleton is an option, general manager Les Snead said: “All options are on the table. We are still analyzing many things to determine the best strategy to recover so many of our good players. "

Around the combine

Analytical Revolution Changes at the Broncos headquarters continued this week when the team separated from soccer analysis director Mitch Tanney.

"We plan to reorganize ourselves from the analytical side," said general manager John Elway. "I think what Mitch wanted (to do), we couldn't offer him and we couldn't give Mitch what he wanted to do with his career." That's why we gave him the opportunity to go to the interview. … They mutually decided to go in different directions. "

Elway said Tanney interviewed three teams.

It is possible that Fangio can recruit a former coach to be in the handset to advise him on analysis, a source said.

"We'll see," said Fangio. "He has to be a passionate guy and he knows how to do that." Not everyone can do it. Fortunately, I've always been that guy everywhere I've been. I think I have a good feeling. I'm not sure how it will end up looking like, but we will replace (Tanney) in some way. "

Bosses give priority to Jones. Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones will win the jackpot, it's just a matter of which team he will sign with.

"(Jones is) certainly a priority for us," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “The franchise tag is certainly something we have the ability to use. We would like to see if we can solve something with him. I think the tandem of Chris Jones and Frank Clark is something any team would like. "

The Chiefs, like the Rams, are adjusted to the limit ($ 13.6 million). They can always create space, but are they comfortable with Clark ($ 22.7 million) and Jones (to be determined) taking up so much space at the top before the eventual extension of Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes goes into action? The franchise label may be the best route for the Bosses to squeeze another year from Jones.

Note. Fangio said the right tackle Ja’Wuan James (knee) did not need postseason surgery and is expected to be ready for organized team activity training in May. … Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs and Oregon left guard Shane Lemieux said they have interviews scheduled for the Broncos this week.